Demi Rose flaunts her curves in a pearl-covered nude bodysuit and green wig at Burning Man Festival

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

She touted it as her “favorite place in the world” when Burning Man Festival finally returned to Nevada after a three-year hiatus due to Covid regulations.

And Demi Rose certainly embraced the nine-day event when she opted for an eye-catching ensemble in sizzling throwback snaps from her time at Burning Man shared on Instagram on Wednesday.

The model, 27, showed off her killer curves in a pearl-embellished semi-sheer nude bodysuit, which she paired with a bright green wig and a furry white hood.

‘Meet Aurora’: Demi Rose certainly embraced Burning Man Festival when she opted for an eye-catching ensemble in sizzling throwback snaps from her time at Burning Man shared on Instagram on Wednesday

Demi has definitely pulled out all the stops with her ensemble for the occasion, calling herself “Aurora” in her caption.

The beauty dared to show off in the partially see-through outfit, with Demi protecting her modesty with white nipple covers and carefully placed pearls.

She added white fishnet tights to her sassy ensemble and furry white gloves to her look, while her wig was adorned with even more pearls and a butterfly embellishment.

Showing off her stunning figure from behind, Demi rocked a slightly different nude bodysuit, this time adorned with white lace motifs and embellished shoulder pads.

Work on it: Demi certainly pulled out all the stops for the occasion with her ensemble, calling herself “Aurora” in her caption

In her post, Demi wearing pearlescent makeup, Demi wrote, “Meet Aurora.”

The event, traditionally an annual affair held in the remote Black Rock desert of northwestern Nevada, celebrated a return to normalcy after COVID-19, and subsequent social guidelines led to a series of cancellations.

The day before, Demi once again showed off her signature curves in a plunging neckline embellished top and fishnet tights as she posed for photos.

She added to her look with sand glasses, an essential accessory for anyone who wants to dance for a long time in a windy desert.

In the post, she wrote, “Back to my favorite place in the world.”

Dressed to impress: The 27-year-old model showed off her killer curves in a pearl-embellished semi-sheer bodysuit, which she paired with a bright green wig and furry white hood

Wow: Showing off her stunning figure from behind, Demi rocked a slightly different nude bodysuit that this time was adorned with white lace motifs and embellished shoulder pads

After nine days of celebrations, the 80,000 people who had traveled to the Black Rock desert in northern Nevada left the temporary city on Monday and stood in long lines waiting to leave.

In the lead up to Labor Day, thousands of people from all over the world traveled to the festival – dressed in eccentric and outlandish outfits to party throughout the week.

Prior to the mass exodus, festival-goers danced the night away in front of flaming sculptures during the stunning light show, putting on a massive Mad Max-inspired cinematic fight as the celebrations drew to a close.

Present: It may have ended in chaos, but Demi Rose was apparently happy to be back in dusty Nevada when she let her hair down at the first Burning Man festival to be held in three years