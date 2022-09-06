Demi Rose displays her curves as she parties at Burning Man

<!–

It may have ended in chaos, Demi Rose was apparently happy to be back in dusty Nevada when she let her hair down at the first Burning Man festival in three years.

The event, traditionally an annual affair held in the remote Black Rock desert of northwestern Nevada, celebrated a return to normalcy after COVID-19, and subsequent social guidelines led to a series of cancellations.

But as the nine-day festival slowly unraveled, leading to a ‘Mad Max’-style brawl and for many revelers an eight-hour traffic jam as they left the site, Demi seemed to be having the time of her life.

Present: It may have ended in chaos, but Demi Rose was apparently happy to be back in dusty Nevada when she let her hair down at the first Burning Man festival to be held in three years

On Instagram on Monday, the British swimwear model, 27, showed off her signature curves in a plunging neckline embellished top and fishnet tights as she posed for photos.

She added to her look with sand glasses, an essential accessory for anyone who wants to dance for a long time in a windy desert.

In the post, she wrote, “Back to my favorite place in the world.”

Don’t mind me: On Instagram on Monday, the British swimwear model showed off her signature curves in a plunging neckline top and fishnet tights

Finishing touch: she added to her look with sand goggles, an essential accessory for anyone who wants to dance for a long time in a windy desert

After nine days of celebrations, the 80,000 people who had traveled to the Black Rock desert in northern Nevada left the temporary city on Monday and stood in long lines waiting to leave.

In the lead up to Labor Day, thousands of people from all over the world traveled to the festival – dressed in eccentric and outlandish outfits to party throughout the week.

Prior to the mass exodus, festival-goers danced the night away in front of flaming sculptures during the stunning light show, putting on a massive Mad Max-inspired cinematic fight as the celebrations drew to a close.

Back we go: the swimsuit model flashed her bum as she took another provocative pose

Nightmare: Miles of traffic lines can be seen Monday as 80,000 revelers left the Nevada desert at the end of Burning Man

The event ended on Sunday with the burning of an effigy known as the Burning Man, which has served as the traditional way to close the desert festival since its inauguration in 1989.

However, the drive home was less enjoyable for most — as crowds of vehicles were seen in stationary traffic as revelers tried to return to normalcy after their sojourn in Nevada’s blistering sun.

One party-goer posted a stunning photo of miles of 15-lane traffic stretching out to the desert horizon, writing: “People love to compare the #Burningman aesthetic to Mad Max… the Exodus from the camp is the most Mad Max I ever felt week… 5 hours further, two more until I reach the exit gate.”

Mad: Revelers engage in Thunderdome style battle on the final day of the festival