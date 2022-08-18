Demi Moore’s daughter Rumer Willis says she is ‘grateful’ to pose in a bikini to mark 34th birthday

<!–

Rumer Willis turned 34 this week.

And to celebrate her birthday, the daughter of Demi Moore and Bruce Willis posed in a colorful bikini for The house magazine.

“I feel so grateful and happy and insanely happy…☀️,” the Dancing With The Stars veteran wrote in her Instagram caption.

The red-haired beauty looked slim and toned while wearing a cute little crochet bikini.

In another photo, the songbird stood with her back to the camera while topless wearing high-waisted jeans.

The magazine shared, ‘Wishing Rumer Willis, our American Icon cover star, Happy 34th Birthday!

“In our latest issue, this next-generation American icon shares the conception of her ‘Late Night Piano Series’, her latest project, ‘Rumer Has It’ and her advocacy of sexuality education and the exploration of pleasure.”

Willis was photographed by Jana Schuessler.

The star was last seen with her boyfriend and musician Derek Richard Thomas earlier this month.

The pair, who sometimes sing onstage together, were spotted at the Farmer’s Market in West Hollywood.

Willis, 33, opted for a country vibe decked out in a blue and white plaid dress that came complete with puff sleeves past the shoulders and a figure-hugging waist with a built-in belt.

The soft number, which fell about mid-calf, also had a vertical row of buttons from below her waist to the top.

She completed her dress by wearing a pair of black slip-on shoes, and she completed her look by styling her long ginger locks with bangs and a healthy dose of tight curls.

Thomas, a singer and guitarist, kept it casual in black pants with a Hawaiian-style shirt over a white tank top and brown sandals.

The pair seemed to be having a deep conversation as Willis pushed her cart as they went shopping together.

Derek came in as he helped Rumer pack her groceries and load them into the cart.

The daughter of Hollywood screen legend Bruce Willis has consistently posted photos of herself with Thomas in recent months, including a video posted on May 31 of the couple singing the song How Many Years onstage during Jam In The Van.

They were also photographed on a lunch date in Beverly Hills in June.