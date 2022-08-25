Demi Moore shares vacation snap of her pampered pooch Pilaf in a sling: ‘Travel buddy!’

Former Brat Packer Demi Moore shared another holiday snap of her spoiled dog Pilaf on Wednesday, resting in a sling around her shoulders.

The New Mexico-born 59-year-old — with 12.4 million followers on social media — captioned the Instagram photo of her canine buddy: ‘Travel buddy.’

And while Johnny Depp and Amber Heard ran into legal trouble smuggling their Yorkshire Terriers to Australia, Demi seems to have no problem taking the Chihuahua across Europe.

Moore (born in Guynes) adopted Pilaf aka Little Mouse in the spring, but he is already cruised the Greek islands on a yacht and was in VIP during a French Open match in Paris.

The little dog of the Emmy-nominated producer even got to see Leonardo da Vinci’s 1503 painting, Mona Lisaat the Louvre Museum, which allows only ‘guide/assistance dogs accompanying persons with a motor or mental disability.’

Demi never goes anywhere without Pilaf, including the Marseille photo shoot for her first-ever 41-piece capsule collection with Andie Swim, which came out on July 7.

Moore’s entire family loves toy breeds, and she’s proud to name their mixed pack of nine, The Toons — many of whom were adopted by LA nonprofit A Purposeful Rescue.

The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent actress then plays the rebellious neighbor Maureen in Amanda Kramer’s 1950s set drama Please Baby Please, due out this “fall.”

The sexually charged story centers on Manhattan’s newlyweds (Andrea Riseborough and Harry Melling) who witness a murder and then become the obsession of a fat gang.

And on May 9, Demi joined two-time Emmy nominee Margaret Qualley on the Paris set of Coralie Fargeat’s feminist body horror film, The Substance.

‘What I’m Doing Now’ [for The Substance] is really physical,” Andie MacDowell’s 27-year-old daughter said W Magazine last week.

Surrounded: Moore’s entire family loves toy breeds, and she proudly calls their mixed pack of nine The Toons — many of whom were adopted by the nonprofit A Purposeful Rescue (pictured in 2021)

“I don’t do a lot of stunts. I actually want my character to feel like she’s never been in pain, so I do a lot of yoga to try and really get my alignment right, and try to make myself feel like a baby would feel.

‘I’ve been working on that. [Laughs] I mean, it’s pretty good for me. I’ve never worked like this in my life. I’m a kind of Hercules.’

It’s unlikely that Emmy winner Ray Liotta was able to reprise his role sooner passing away67 years old, on May 26 while on the Dominican Republic set of Cocaine Bear.

Available soon! The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent actress then goes on to play rebellious neighbor Maureen in Amanda Kramer’s 1950s set drama Please Baby Please, due out this “fall.”