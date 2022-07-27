Demi Moore says she looks forward to turning 60 this fall as she poses in a swimsuit

Demi Moore has never looked so good in her life as she turns 60 in November.

And the St Elmo’s Fire actress seems to be well aware of how amazing she looks as she has been consistently showing off her new swimsuit images on Instagram.

On Tuesday, the ex-wife of Bruce Willis and Ashton Kutcher posted three new cover-worthy bathing suit photos of her looking very sleek and slender in white as she enjoyed a dip in a seaside pool. “Cooling down in the Tropez suit,” she wrote in her caption.

The Ghost star wore a $145 one-piece from her own collaboration with inclusive swimwear brand Andie, aptly named the Demi Moore x Andie capsule.

This comes after she told People that she will be 60 in November.

“You hit 59 and you’re already thinking, ‘Well, I’m turning 60.” It feels very liberating. When I think of my 60-year-old grandmother, she seemed, in a sense, to be old. But I feel more alive and present than ever in so many ways,” the Brave New World actress said.

And she wants women over 60 to feel attractive.

“It changes the idea that women become less attractive as we get older,” the 59-year-old film goddess told the site . “We don’t want to look maternal or feel sexy.”

Moore not only acts and writes (her book Inside Out was a bestseller), but she also has three children: daughters Rumer, 33, Scout, 31, and Tallulah, 28.

Although she has accomplished so much in her career, she does not consider herself an icon.

“Hearing that in relation to yourself seems a bit out-of-body,” she says.

“I’m flattered and a little bit like, that doesn’t feel like me, but I like it. What an icon has always meant to me is someone who has paved the way and marked something that moved people or had a positive impact.

“And in that regard, I’m very proud to be placed in a category related to that.”

The Empire star shared several images of the new campaign last week.

She wore black and white swimsuits like us and a patterned version as seen on a boat, by a pool holding her little dog Pilaf, and also on the balcony of a building.

BTS from my new collection with @andieswim! Such fun shooting with the Andie team and @drewescriva. (And a cameo from Pilaf [dog emoji],” the siren wrote in her Instagram caption accompanying the video.

The leggy lady looked impeccable in the chic suits. She had no fat on her body at all and was nicely muscled with sculpted legs and arms.

Her waist also seemed quite narrow.

The star was also featured in several new images from the Andie Swim Instagram page. She was dressed in a black two-piece suit and a patterned suit that made the most of her form.

She has said she stays slim by exercising constantly and eating only when she’s hungry.

Moore says she used to be obsessed with her body.

And in her memoir Inside Out, the movie star describes how she used to diet heavily and train to be every inch the Hollywood siren for her blockbuster movies.

“I didn’t feel like I could stop exercising,” the former Brat Packer wrote in her book

The craze started in 1992 when she starred opposite Tom Cruise and Jack Nicholson in the military courtroom drama A Few Good Men.

Moore wanted to look her best in the uniform she had to wear.

“My job was to fit into that ruthless military uniform that I would be wearing in A Few Good Men in two months,” said the star, who had already made a name for himself in the films St Elmo’s Fire and About Last Night. ..with Rob Lowe.

“Getting in shape for that movie started the obsession with sports that would engulf me for the next five years. I never dared to give up.’

But when she was filming A Few Good Men, she had just welcomed her daughter Scout.

She wanted the baby to lose weight.

So she went to the gym hard.

The A-lister started “exercising excessively,” but because she was getting so thin, she “didn’t have enough fat in her breast milk.”

Demi was told to start bottle feeding. Even though the cover girl was “crushed,” she didn’t slow down the exercise.

Next came the movie Indecent Proposal starring Robert Redford and Woody Harrelson.

Robert’s character pays $1 million to sleep with the brunette, so she felt the pressure to look like a supermodel.

And there was a sex scene.

“I would be seen again, and all I could think about was my body, my body, my body,” she said.

“I doubled down on my already over-the-top workout routine. I cut carbs, I ran and I cycled and I worked on every machine imaginable.’

Then she got sick.

Moore contracted walking pneumonia, which forced her to take a break from the treadmill.

Then there was another movie that would focus on her body: Striptease from 1996.

This time she had to look as attractive as possible while working on a stripper pole.

“When I made Striptease, I would measure out half a cup of oatmeal for breakfast and prepare it with water, and for the rest of the day I would have just protein and some veggies — and that was it,” she said.

“If all this obsessing over my body sounds crazy to you, then you’re not wrong: eating disorders are crazy, they’re a disease. But that doesn’t make them any less real.’