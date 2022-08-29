Demi Moore looks youthful as she shows off the NINE dogs she has in her ‘crew’

<!–

Demi Moore has at least nine dogs with her, including her adorable new dog Pilaf who became an Instagram star this summer.

The St Elmo’s Fire actress – who turns 60 in November – showed off the little canines this weekend for National Dog Day.

“Happy #NationalDogDay to my little shadow Pilaf and the rest of the crew at home,” the film icon wrote.

So many little ones: Demi Moore has at least nine dogs that live with her, including her adorable new dog Pilaf who became an Instagram star this summer. The St Elmo’s Fire actress showed off the little canines this weekend for National Dog Day

The new and the old: Moore’s newer dog Pilaf is seen on the left as the dog watches their four-legged friend

In the new photos, Moore looked youthful with her long brunette hair and glasses.

The New Mexico native, who once had a romantic relationship with Charlie Sheen’s brother Emilio Estevez, wore a white T-shirt and jeans that revealed her slim figure.

Bruce Willis’s ex also has three daughters — Rumer, 33, Scout, 30, and Tallulah, 28 — who have all grown up and left her nest.

A year ago, she also posed with all of her nine dogs.

This woman never looks bad: here’s Moore in a park with her dog Pilaf; Although she turns 60 this year, she looks half her age

She just looked better with age! The movie legend turns 60 in November and still looks like a 10 in swimsuits; seen in an ad for Andie’s Swim

The GI Jane star revealed she is a devoted fur parent while caring for nine small dogs at her Idaho mansion.

“Tonight’s guests!” the cover girl joked as she knelt in her dining room to feed the little puppies.

It is unknown if they are all hers.

Some may belong to daughter Tallulah, as she said in the comments box, “Is that Winston far back?” Film producer friend Allyn Stewart replied, “Tallulah, you’re so cute. Yes that’s Winston! He has joined the pack. Congratulations btw!’

She congratulated Tallulah on her recent engagement to Dillon Buss.

Fur Parent: Moore revealed a year ago that she is a devoted fur parent while caring for nine small dogs at her Idaho mansion. “Tonight’s guests!” Bruce Willis’s ex-wife joked as she knelt in her dining room to feed the little puppies

Idaho has the highest percentage of households in the U.S. with dogs, according to a 2018 report from the American Veterinary Medical Association.

Moore has spent the past year at her home in Idaho.

She bought the property when she married Willis because it felt like “home,” she said in her memoir Inside Out, which also described her painful childhood of poverty, addiction and sexual abuse.

Ever since Moore divorced Ashton Kutcher in 2013, she has been collecting small dogs.

Family time. In 2003, when she was with Ashton Kutcher, she was seen with ex Bruce Willis and their three children: Rumer, Scout and Tallulah

Moore also told WWD in 2020 that she loves her canines and has no plans to find a fourth husband — in addition to Willis and Kutcher, she was also married to Freddy Moore from 1980 to 1985.

“I feel like, more importantly, this time was about having a relationship with myself and that relationship with myself that had to be whole and complete before I could really open up to someone else,” she said.

“I hope there is a partner in my future when the time is right. I think we are a common species – we’re not supposed to be alone – although I’ve been very comfortable alone – me and my seven dogs. My aunt gave me a pillow that said ‘I sleep with dogs’ and I do, but maybe I can make some space in the king size bed.”