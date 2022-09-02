Demi Moore looks much younger than her 59 years as she poses in a tiny black bikini

<!–

Demi Moore enjoyed a day in paradise on Friday.

The 59-year-old showed off her toned physique in a black bikini with a halter top as she reclined on a paddleboard.

The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent actress has not disclosed the location where she enjoyed sunbathing against white cliffs and turquoise waters.

The mother of three, Rumer 34, Scout, 31, and Tallulah, 28, who she shares with ex-husband Bruce Willis, 67, posted: ‘Paradise found in @andiswim.’

Demi’s long locks to the waist were styled straight.

She appeared to be wearing minimal makeup and posed in dark sunglasses and she smiled for the camera.

Actress Melanie Griffith, 65, called her a “hottie” in the comments. Film producer Heather Parry posted ‘nice suit’.

The Brave New World star shared that she modeled Tropez’s crochet top and bottom in her Instagram stories.

The actress teamed up with the swimsuit company to create a vintage-inspired collection of two-piece suits and leotards.

The swimwear is named after tony beach destinations such as Cannes, Marseille and Tropez.

Prices on tops and bottoms start at $75 in the luxury line, one piece starts at $95 and goes up from there.

From her social media posts, it appears that the Songbird actress is enjoying a wonderful holiday with her dog Pilaf in the French Riviera.

.