Demi Moore looks like 1950s pin-up model in stunning white swimsuit switches to bikini in sexy post

Demi Moore looked like a bathing beauty from the 50s in a gorgeous white swimsuit Tuesday.

The 59-year-old showed off her slim physique in a pair of high-waisted crochet bottoms and a bra top from the line she co-created with Andie Swim.

Her long dark locks were styled in a high twist and the star appeared makeup-free as she boarded a boat sailing through azure waters surrounded by green mountains.

‘Just enjoying the last days of summer,’ she wrote.

In an interview in July with Fashion About her collaboration, the Animals star shared: “So much of what I’ve seen over the years was just less and less dust. How much can we show? Sometimes it leaves nothing to the imagination.’

The mother of three, Rumer 34, Scout, 31, and Tallulah, 28, from her marriage to ailing action star Bruce Willis, 67, can wear anything she wants but often chooses to hide it.

“I think it exudes confidence to know that you don’t have to show a lot of skin to be sexy.”

With regard to her various designs with names like Tropez, Monaco and Cannes, customers have the opportunity to feel covered, but not to have it as a mother. It still feels flirty, sexy and fun.”

The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent star shared a second shot while lying on a large raft in a skimpy black bikini from the same line.

“Personally, I love a very simple triangle bikini,” she revealed.

The dark-haired beauty said she drew inspiration from styles from past decades for her collaboration with the swimsuit company.

Sizes are inclusive, starting from zero and going up to 26.