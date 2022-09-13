Demi Moore films new horror movie The Substance in the South of France

<!–

Demi Moore looked radiant when she arrived on the set in the south of France on Tuesday to film her new movie The Substance.

The actress, 59, stood out from the crowd as she donned her costume and donned a bright yellow long coat that she fastened around her waist.

The American star wore a purple knit turtleneck sweater and wide-leg jeans under the eye-catching jacket.

The GI Jane star glowed with a simple yet glamorous palette of makeup and straightened her dark locks poker as they flowed down her bust.

Demi waved on set before raising her hands and looking pretty serious when she landed in her part.

The beauty seemed focused as cameras closed in on her as her locks blew in the wind.

Later in the day, the star rocked a plain white top with the blue pants while staying cool as she climbed into a car to leave the set.

She carried her personal belongings in a bright red chic handbag as her security joined her.

The Substance is an upcoming American body horror film written and directed by Coralie Fargeat and starring Demi and Netflix’s Maid actress Margaret Qualley, 27.

In February, it was announced that the late Ray Liotta was joining the cast, but after his death in May 2022, production had to be re-evaluated and started again in August.

Demi is the ex of actor Bruce Willis and shares three daughters with him – Rumer, 33, Scout, 30, and Tallulah, 28 – who have all come of age and left her nest.

In June, the beauty finally revealed the hot romance she is cooking up with Swiss chef and restaurant owner Daniel Humm, 46.

The actress has been dating Daniel for the past few months and went official on Instagram earlier this year with a sweet wink.

So sad: Shooting was supposed to start in May, but after Ray Liotta joined the cast and died shortly after, production had to be re-evaluated and started again in August