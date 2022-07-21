Demi Moore and Bruce Willis’ daughter Scout Willis shares a look at her naked backside

Scout LaRue Willis dropped a dazzling photo for her 303K Instagram followers on Wednesday.

The daughter of Demi Moore and Scout Willis was seen completely naked from the back as she pulled her body out of a wood-lined hot tub in the backyard of a Los Angeles home.

“This is going to be the best year of my life,” the songbird wrote in her caption celebrating her 31st birthday.

Looking to her future: Willis in 2018 at the Sunset Tower Hotel in West Hollywood

The musician revealed her tan lines on her bum, making it clear that she is wearing a thong and not a top when sunbathing.

Her dark hair was pulled forward and her face was not visible at all.

The star gazed into a chasm as she gazed at the Pacific coastal fog. Her older sister Rumer pressed the like button.

The musician started her promotion campaign for her album by releasing the lead single, Woman At Best, in mid-May.

Willis called the song “a love letter to sacred female fury” and made an intimate music video she co-directed in which she dances through a house while her sultry vocals play an acoustic guitar.

“This song is an ode to female creativity, sexuality and freedom, to the idea that I can be anything without hiding or withholding anything of myself,” she said in a statement reported by Peopleand added, “I wrote this song with an almost prescient clarity, describing the exact arc of a relationship I wouldn’t enter into until months after it was written.”

The album was released on Friday, June 24, which she celebrated two days later with a party and performance at Scout’s General Store in Los Angeles.

After having had a little over a week to think about all the hard work that went into the project, Willis confessed that the day of the release “felt so happy, like it was my birthday, but a birthday when I got a little kid!!’

However, she began to wonder how much should actually be celebrated after hearing that the U.S. Supreme Court’s Roe Vs. Wade (1973), thus leaving a woman’s right to abortion to the states.

“I felt a lot of guilt as I considered celebrating on a day of so much collective sadness, fear and anger,” she wrote in an Instagram post on Friday, July 1. “And then I had to ask myself, can I exist in this duality and hold the joy and pride in my achievement as well as the collective pain?”

After struggling with her thoughts and emotions, “Willis realized I could, and in fact I could be of much better service while holding that duality.”

She added: ‘So with this album, with my life, my mind, body and soul, I promise to serve from a place of orientation, deep compassion, empathy, love, joy and pleasure.

She ended her message by thanking everyone who attended the party and the record’s performance, as well as those who “celebrated it from a distance.”