Demi Moore, 59, is a pretty pinup in a hot pink string bikini

Demi Moore is in incredible shape and she doesn’t mind showing off her curves.

On Monday, the Inside Out author shared a look at her bikini body as she stood on a boat in the Mediterranean. The beauty is one of the designers of the suit she wears for Andie’s Swim.

“Look up summer,” the brunette wrote in her Instagram caption. And the current wife of Demi’s ex-husband Bruce Willis seemed to approve. Emma Willis wrote in the comments box: ‘And it looks good on you!’

Demi and Emma have become good friends while helping Bruce who suffers from aphasia, a cognitive disorder that affects a person’s ability to communicate.

Last week, Moore was seen in a black suit.

The St Elmo’s Fire actress posted a new swimsuit photo for Andie Swim on her Instagram account on Tuesday, where she looked as healthy as possible.

She said her dog Pilaf liked this opaque black suit best: “Meet Pilaf’s favorite suit – the Tropez in Crochet.”

This comes after her ex-husband Ashton Kutcher, 44, revealed he is ‘lucky to be alive’ after suffering from a rare autoimmune disease that left him unable to hear, see or walk.

Kutcher sued Monday, saying he was “completely well” and “fully recovered” from a health scare he suffered years ago.

Demi and Ashton were married from 2005 to 2013.

In her memoir, Open Book, she said That 70s Show star was the love of her life until he drifted away from her.

He was caught cheating several times by tabloid magazines such as Star magazine before divorcing Moore.

Ashton is now married to his That 70s Show colleague Mila Kunis.

But Demi and Ashton seem to be on better terms these days, as Mila made a commercial featuring Mila addicted to a prank about their ex.

This week, Kutcher said on Twitter, “[b]before there’s a lot of rumor/babble/whatever going around about his current condition.

She does not age: the siren was seen in a diving suit; she helped design the bath line

‘Yes, I had a rare episode of vasculitis 3 years ago. (Autoimmune flare-up) I had some hearing, vision and balance problems right after. I recovered completely. Everything okay. Continue. See you at the 2022 NY Marathon w/Thorn,” he wrote.

Ashton spoke about the condition that turned his life upside down in a preview of an upcoming episode of Running Wild with Bear Grylls: The Challenge, in which he described the horrific symptoms he suffered as a result of his autoimmune disease.

“I had this weird, super rare form of vasculitis, which turned off my vision, turned off my hearing, turned it off like all my balance,” he said in the clip, shared by Admission to Hollywood. “It took me a year to rebuild everything.”

They were a power couple: Demi and Ashton were seen at the opening of the Stella McCartney Store in Beverly Hills in 2003

According to the Mayo Clinic, vasculitis involves the inflammation of the blood vessels, which causes the walls to thicken, reducing the passageway through the vessel.

If blood flow is restricted, organ and tissue damage can occur. There are many types of vasculitis and most are rare.

According to Kutcher, his harrowing experience with vasculitis, though scary, gave him a newfound appreciation for his health and his senses, explaining that he never really realized how essential they were until he lost them.

“You only really appreciate it when it’s gone,” admitted the human rights activist.

They Shined: The Stars At The White House Correspondents’ Association Annual Gala Dinner at the Washington Hilton Hotel in 2009

“Until you go, ‘I don’t know if I’ll ever be able to see again, I don’t know if I’ll ever be able to hear again, I don’t know if I’ll ever be able to walk again.”‘

He added that he is “lucky to be alive.”

The actor revealed that it took him a year to build up his strength, prompting Grylls to praise his “strength through adversity.”

The father of two said he views challenges as an opportunity for growth.

“The moment you start to see your obstacles as things that were made for you, to give you what you need, then life starts to get fun, right? You start surfing on top of your problems instead of living under them,” he said.

The Ashton episode airs Monday night on National Geographic.

Kutcher didn’t specify when exactly his medical problems started, but the actor remained relatively inconspicuous during the pandemic lockdown, sharing just a few Instagram posts of the home he shares with Kunis, 38, while the couple were quarantined with their children.

The actors have also been strict about continuing to wear face masks for almost all of their public outings since the start of the pandemic, with both choosing to go without face coverings on only a handful of occasions since March 2020, even after their hometown of Los Angeles was removed. all mask mandates.

Last month, the couple were both seen sporting face masks as they walked to a supermarket with their two children.

However, Kutcher chose to go without a face covering this weekend, as he put on a very sporty show while enjoying a beach outing with his family – taking the opportunity to show off his athletic prowess while playing football.

The Stoner Cats star enjoyed playing soccer on the beach with his wife in Santa Barbara.

That 90s star was shirtless, wearing red and blue knee-length swimming trunks and a white beaked cap as he threw the ball.

A cute black dog tried to get in on the action.

The game got pretty intense when Kutcher – who is a former assistant high school soccer coach – lay on the sand as he triumphantly lifted the ball in the air to prove he had made a tough catch.

In the preview clip of Kutcher’s upcoming appearance on Grylls’ latest show, he didn’t go into detail about his treatment process for vasculitis, but the Mayo Clinic states that treating the condition typically “focuses on managing the inflammation and reducing inflammation.” controlling any underlying conditions that could be causing the vasculitis’.

The most common type of drug prescribed for patients with vasculitis are corticosteroids, which are used to control the inflammation of the blood vessels.

However, these can have a number of unpleasant and serious side effects, including weight gain, diabetes and weakened bones.