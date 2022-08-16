Demi Moore, 59, displays her off-duty style in white dungarees while holidaying in Greece

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

She is a Hollywood actress with looks that defy her years.

And on Monday, Demi Moore, 59, showed off her off-duty style when she stepped into white dungarees during her vacation on the Greek island of Paxos.

The Inside Out author kept it quiet for her outing in the oversized all-in-one, which she layered over a light gray tank top.

Holiday style: On Monday, Demi Moore, 59, showed off her casual style when she stepped outside in white dungarees while on holiday on the Greek island of Paxos

Demi was ready for a day of exploration as she sauntered around in a pair of simple loafers and carried her belongings in a crossbody bag.

The raven-black beauty let her long locks hang around her shoulders and shielded her eyes with a classic pair of aviators.

It Comes After Demi shared a look at her bikini body as she stood on a boat in the Mediterranean on Monday in a fuchsia pink swimwear set.

“Look up summer,” the brunette wrote in her Instagram caption. And the current wife of Demi’s ex-husband Bruce Willis seemed to approve. Emma Willis wrote in the comments box: ‘And it looks good on you!’

Easy breezy: The author of Inside Out kept it quiet for her outing in the oversized all-in-one, which she layered over a light gray tank top

Demi and Emma have become good friends while helping Bruce who suffers from aphasia, a cognitive disorder that affects a person’s ability to communicate.

Meanwhile, Demi’s other ex-husband Ashton Kutcher, 44, revealed he’s “lucky to be alive” after suffering from a rare autoimmune disease that left him unable to hear, see or walk.

The actor sued Monday, saying he was “completely well” and “fully recovered” from a health scare he suffered years ago.

In her memoir, Inside Out, she said that That 70s Show star – whom she was married to from 2005 to 2013 – was the love of her life, until he drifted away from her.

Super Siren: It Comes After Demi shared a look at her bikini body on Monday as she stood on a boat in the Mediterranean in a fuchsia pink swimwear set.

He was caught cheating several times by tabloid magazines such as Star magazine before divorcing Moore.

Ashton is now married to his That 70s Show colleague Mila Kunis.

But Demi and Ashton seem to be on better terms these days, as Demi made a commercial featuring Mila who was hooked on a joke about Kutcher.

Last week, Kutcher said on Twitter, “[b]before there’s a lot of rumor/babble/whatever going around about his current condition.

‘Yes, I had a rare episode of vasculitis 3 years ago. (Autoimmune flare-up) I had some hearing, vision and balance problems right after. I recovered completely. Everything okay. Continue. See you at the 2022 NY Marathon w/Thorn,” he wrote.