Demi Lovato’s new boyfriend Jute$ makes a gushing Instagram post on her 30th birthday

Demi Lovato’s boyfriend Jute$ pulled out all the stops when he wished the Grammy winner a happy 30th birthday on Saturday.

The 23-year-old Notice Me artist shared photos and videos of their relationship on his Instagram page, accompanied by a heartfelt message.

‘Happy Birthday darling. you’re a 30-year-old minx and I’m the happiest schmuck in the world because I get to call you mine,” he wrote.

It’s unclear how long the couple has been together, but the Canadian rapper, whose official name is Jordan Lutes, is a co-writer on several of the 16 songs on Demi’s new HOLY FVCK album, including Substance.

“Making you laugh has become my new obsession,” he continued, “because your smile literally cures my depression (there’s lyrics somewhere). I’m so proud of you for not only surviving everything you’ve been through, but coming out of it and becoming your healthiest, happiest, sweetest self.”

The Skin of My Teeth singer has been open about her struggles with substance abuse and rehab after her death from an overdose in July 2018. The Give You Up artist revealed in July that he had reached 100 days in his own sobriety.

‘And that’s all, honey… I’m just here to support you and tell stupid dad jokes if you need to. you are more than your music, more than your voice, more than a pretty face. you everything. I love you. ps the last slide is the new cutest video on the web. literally bursting with joy. how are you really lol.’

Demi responded to the lavish post with her own praise for the Hollywood Hillbilly performer.

‘YOU ARE THE BEST FRIEND IN THE WORLD. I’m so thankful to call you mine because I’ve never laughed like this in my life, I’ve never laughed so much and my heart is constantly so full of love with you, this post, this caption…how are you real?! I love you baby.. so much.’

Lord of the Rings star and musician Elijah Wood, 41, claimed he was going to salvage and replicate the post. ‘brb just go cmd + c this in a note for my gfs next day.’

Grammy-winning record producer, Oak Felder, who goes by Oakestra and helped produce HOLY FVCK, commented, ‘This is my heart in the microwave!!!’ followed by emojis with a flame and a blue heart.

Demi will be touring next month to support her new album.