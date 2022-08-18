Demi Lovato talks about rumored Wilmer Valderrama diss track that hints at their age gap

Demi Lovato shared new insights about her recent single, 29, which is said to be about the age difference between her and ex-boyfriend Wilmer Valderrama.

“I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t worried about releasing this song,” the 29-year-old Heart Attack hitmaker told Zane Lowe in a statement. Apple Music interview on Wednesday.

“I just said, ‘I have to go for this. I have to own my truth,” she explained, adding, “I’m very careful how I answer these questions because I feel like the song says it all.”

Lovato – who recently explained that more than a year after she came out as a non-binary she/she uses pronouns alongside she/she – also stated that “sometimes saying less is more.”

She also told Lowe that she had found a new “perspective” after recently turning 29 herself.

Turning 29 was a huge eye-opener for me. And when I went into treatment and got realizations, that led to my transformation, letting go of the emotion that had been put into this song.”

The haunting song, off her upcoming eighth studio album Holy Fvck, is widely believed to be about the actor, 42, based on the revealing lyrics written from her perspective at the age he was when they first met when they was still a teenager.

The couple dated from 2010 to 2016. The singer started dating the actor when she was 18, California’s age of majority, and he was 29, but first met when she was 17.

“Finally 29 / Funny, just like you were then / Thought it was a teenage dream / Just a fantasy / But was it yours or mine?” She buzzes into the song.

In another verse, the artist, who decided to go completely sober in late 2021, notes that she was “too young to drink wine” when they first started dating.

Only five years of bleeding, student and a teacher / far from innocent / what the f**k’s consent? / Numbers told you not to / But that didn’t stop you,” sang the Grammy nominee.

Holy Fvck will be released on August 19.

During an interview with Harper’s Bazaar in 2020 after getting engaged to Amanda Pacheco, Demi stated that they are “not in each other’s lives” and “have not spoken in a long time.”

As they expressed their breakup, Lovato said, “I think I needed that because I had to learn to be alone. When you get into a relationship with someone at such a young age and then spend six years with someone, you don’t really get to know yourself.’

After her near-fatal drug overdose in July 2018, a source told TMZ that Valderrama “became a mainstay for Demi through her hospitalization and also visited her in rehab.”

In her 2017 documentary, Simply Complicated, the Disney Channel alum shared that she met the actor at his home in January 2010.

‘[When] I saw him for the first time, I was in hair and makeup and he came in and sat down and I was like, ‘I love this man’ and ‘I have to have him,’ she recalled. “But I was only 17, so he said, ‘Get away from me.’

When she turned 18, the actress said she “started dating,” but confessed, “I think it was love at first sight, and I don’t really believe in that, but I believe it happened.”

As for her current love life, Demi was recently spotted leaving Italian eatery Lavo, holding hands with Canadian musician Jordan Lutes — known professionally as Jute$ — after dining together.

The outing comes after recent reports that the singer has a “happy and healthy relationship” with a fellow musician.

Lutes, 23, is a punk/rap artist from Toronto who has collaborated with Lovato on her upcoming album.