Demi Lovato stuns in a sultry red dress while ringing in her 30th birthday with her boyfriend Jute$

Demi Lovato has enjoyed her 30th birthday and was spotted with her new beau, Jute$, for a romantic dinner together in Santa Monica.

The couple, who officially went public in August, stopped by celebrity hotspot Giorgio Baldi on Saturday night.

The talented singer kept her looking edgy and casual for her celebratory dinner with her 23-year-old musician boyfriend.

The actress and singer wore a fashionable ensemble for her special birthday dinner with Jutes.

She wore a short silk red dress with a lace trim at the top, paired with black fishnet tights. To keep warm as the night got colder, she wore a black leather jacket over the dress.

Demi donned a pair of black ankle boots with a high block heel to complete her stylish outfit.

To spice up her look, the hitmaker Skin Of My Teeth wore a black bag that she casually slung around her wrist while holding her phone.

She wore black sunglasses to protect her eyes from the bright flashes of the paparazzi’s cameras. The star added a pair of small silver earrings.

Demi wore a bold red lipstick to match the color scheme of her ensemble for the night.

Her beau also dressed stylishly for the occasion. He was wearing black pants and a sleeveless vest.

To complete his outfit, the musician added a black hat to cover most of his red locks. The pair seemed to be in a good mood after a quiet and intimate evening together.

In addition to a celebratory dinner together, the Waste My Time singer also posted a loving birthday message to Demi on his own Instagram page on Saturday.

The post featured an assortment of photos and videos of their relationship, accompanied by a heartfelt tribute.

‘Happy Birthday darling. you’re a 30-year-old minx and I’m the happiest schmuck in the world because I get to call you mine,” he wrote.

It’s unclear how long the couple has been together, but the Canadian rapper, whose official name is Jordan Lutes, is a co-writer on several of the 16 songs on Demi’s new HOLY FVCK album, including Substance.

“Making you laugh has become my new obsession,” he continued, “because your smile literally cures my depression (there’s lyrics somewhere). I’m so proud of you for not only surviving everything you’ve been through, but coming out of it and becoming your healthiest, happiest, sweetest self.”

‘And that’s all, honey… I’m just here to support you and tell stupid dad jokes if you need to. you are more than your music, more than your voice, more than a pretty face. you everything. I love you. ps the last slide is the new cutest video on the web. literally bursting with joy. how are you really lol.’

Demi responded to the lavish post with her own praise for the Hollywood Hillbilly performer.

‘YOU ARE THE BEST FRIEND IN THE WORLD. I’m so thankful to call you mine because I’ve never laughed like this in my life, I’ve never laughed so much and my heart is constantly so full of love with you, this post, this caption…how are you real?! I love you baby.. so much.’

Before the two stars officially made their relationship public in August after being spotted together in New York City, a source weighed in on their relationship with People.

“It’s a very happy and healthy relationship,” the insider told the entertainment tabloid. “He’s a super awesome guy.”

Demi’s was previously engaged to her ex-fiancé, Max Ehrich, until the two split in 2021 last year.