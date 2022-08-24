Demi Lovato spends 30th birthday with pals Paris Jackson and Ashley Benson in West Hollywood

Demi Lovato showed off her edgy sense of style after spending her 30th birthday party Wednesday night with friends Paris Jackson, Ashley Benson and Kate Beckinsale in West Hollywood, California.

After ushering in a new year with her musician friend Jordan Lutes and celebrities, she watched the pop star walk back to her car, shuffling a daring fishnet dress over a thigh-length red slip.

She completed her cool ensemble with a pair of black fishnet stockings, suede booties, a studded choker and a glamorous makeup look, consisting of a bright red lipstick, foundation and highlighter for a healthy glow.

Her beau, who collaborated on her new eighth studio album Holy Fvck, also dressed stylishly for the occasion. He wore a white graphic T-shirt under a light-wash denim jacket and a fuzzy bucket hat.

For the special occasion, Paris wore a red T-shirt over a matching semi-sheer long sleeve and brown puffer jacket, which she put on before riding her motorcycle home.

Meanwhile, Ashley Benson turned heads in a cropped white T-shirt, ripped jeans with holes at the knees and black leather boots.

The 32-year-old Pretty Little Liars actress left the party hand-in-hand with a friend, who wore a white tank top, two gold necklaces, black glasses and charcoal-grey pants.

On Saturday, the Waste My Time singer posted a loving birthday message to his own Instagram page.

The post featured an assortment of photos and videos of their relationship, accompanied by a heartfelt tribute.

‘Happy Birthday darling. you’re a 30-year-old minx and I’m the happiest schmuck in the world because I get to call you mine,” he wrote.

It’s unclear how long the couple has been together, but the Canadian rapper, whose official name is Jordan Lutes, is a co-writer on several of the 16 songs on Demi’s new HOLY FVCK album, including Substance.

“Making you laugh has become my new obsession,” he continued, “because your smile literally cures my depression (there’s lyrics somewhere). I’m so proud of you for not only surviving everything you’ve been through, but coming out of it and becoming your healthiest, happiest, sweetest self.”

‘And that’s all, honey… I’m just here to support you and tell stupid dad jokes if you need to. you are more than your music, more than your voice, more than a pretty face. you everything. I love you. ps the last slide is the new cutest video on the web. literally bursting with joy. how are you really lol.’

Demi responded to the lavish post with her own praise for the Hollywood Hillbilly performer.

‘YOU ARE THE BEST FRIEND IN THE WORLD. I’m so thankful to call you mine because I’ve never laughed like this in my life, I’ve never laughed so much and my heart is constantly so full of love with you, this post, this caption…how are you real?! I love you baby.. so much.’

Before the two stars officially made their relationship public in August after being spotted together in New York City, a source weighed in on their relationship with People.

“It’s a very happy and healthy relationship,” the insider told the entertainment tabloid. “He’s a super awesome guy.”

Demi’s was previously engaged to her ex-fiancé, Max Ehrich, until the two split in 2021 last year.

