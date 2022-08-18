Demi Lovato says she was forced into being a ‘hyper-feminine pop star’ as she reflects on her career

Demi Lovato has detailed how she was “feminized” while reflecting on her career and being candid about her personal struggles on Wednesday.

The 29-year-old singer admitted she “didn’t know who she was” as she was steered toward becoming a “hyper-female pop star” while growing up in the spotlight.

Her comments came earlier this month. Demi explained that more than a year after she came out as non-binary, she is now using her/her pronouns next to she/them.

In a conversation with Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1, ahead of her new album, Holy Fvck, Demi spoke about how her past anger, sexuality and trauma inspired her music.

She explained: “The team around me dictated my decisions and tried to influence the direction I went.

“I didn’t know who I was, and I had a team trying to push me in a direction to be this hyper-feminine pop star. And I was so unhappy when I did that.’

Reflecting on her career after signing a record deal at the age of 15, she continued, “I started to lose myself and myself as an artist and frankly it didn’t reflect what was going on inside of me.

“I’d get on stage, and I’d be in these tights and these stiletto heels that I was miserable in. And I danced. I was doing choreographies and stuff like that, and I just wasn’t happy.’

Demi described the inspiration behind her upcoming album as she explained, “Everything I write about comes from personal experiences and I had been through a rough time last year.

“I went back to treatment and when I came out I had all this unresolved trauma that I hadn’t treated or started treatment with. And when I came out, I thought, “It’s okay to be angry and feel those things.”

She added how she found herself “under a microscope” and added what advice she would give her 15-year-old self.

The singer said: “I’d say, ‘You’re beautiful. You don’t have to lose weight. You don’t have to judge yourself so hard.’ But I couldn’t have understood those words anyway.

“I was just in a position where everything I did was under a microscope, and thus found myself under a microscope too.”

It comes as Demi revealed she is in a “happy and healthy relationship” with a fellow musician, according to a source who spoke to People.

“It’s a very happy and healthy relationship. He’s a super awesome guy,” the insider revealed.

The romantic news comes after Demi seemingly upstaged her ex-boyfriend Wilmer Valderrama in her devastating new breakup No. 29, off her upcoming eighth studio album Holy Fvck, due out August 19.

The haunting song, widely believed to be about the 42-year-old actor based on the revealing lyrics, was written from her perspective at the age he was when they first met when she was a teenager.

“Finally 29 / Funny, just like you were then,” the singer moans. “I thought it was a teenage dream / Just a fantasy / But was it yours or mine?”

In another verse, the artist, who decided to go completely sober in late 2021, notes that she was “too young to drink wine” when they first started dating.

Demi has not explicitly confirmed that the tune is about Wilmer, who she was in a relationship with from 2010 to 2016.