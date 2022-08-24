Demi Lovato says she started drinking and using drugs before her teenage years due to ‘bullying’

Demi Lovato started experimenting with opiates when she was 12.

The singer, 30, revealed she started drinking and taking drugs as a teenager because she was “bullied and looking for an escape”.

The former child star shared how she regularly stole alcohol from her stepfather during her teens, before turning to cocaine at 17, which she “loved too much.”

Demi was sober for six years from ages 20 to 26, but suffered a near-fatal overdose in 2018, leaving her legally blind and brain injured, after suffering a heart attack and three strokes in hospital.

Opening up: Demi Lovato started experimenting with opiates when she was just 12, turning to drink and drugs as a teenager because she was ‘bullied and looking for an escape’

Demi, who is now on a journey of sobriety, opened on the call her daddy podcast on Tuesday about her addiction problems.

She said, ‘I first started experimenting when I was 12 or 13. I was in a car accident and they prescribed me opiates.

“I was in a car accident and they prescribed me opiates. My mother didn’t think she would have to lock up her 13-year-old daughter’s opiates, but I was already drinking by then.

“I was bullied and was looking for a way out.”

Child star: The singer, 30, shared how she would regularly steal alcohol from her stepfather during her teenage years, before using cocaine when she was 17 (pictured in 2002)

‘Big red flag’: The actress explained how she was bullied at the time and looking for an escape, so would also steal beer from her father’s fridge and drink ‘alone’

The former Disney star admitted she would steal beer from her stepfather’s fridge and drink it “alone,” which “should have been a big red flag.”

She then switched to cocaine, adding: “It was my first time trying cocaine when I was 17 and I thought it was too much and then it bled a little on the treatment when I turned 18.”

Now on her journey to sobriety, Demi recently said she “rarely thinks about drugs” while speaking at Audacy’s Mix 104.1 in Boston.

The singer said she had ‘people around’ [her] who wanted me to be sober. And I don’t think I wanted to.’

Demi — who announced last year that she would be “going sober sober” instead of “California sober” — admitted she tried to make “negotiating choices” on the road to recovery.

Demi said: ‘When I was 17 it was the first time I tried Coke and I liked it too much and then it bled me a little in the treatment when I turned 18’ (pictured in 2019)

She explained, “I’ve tried just smoking weed, I’ve tried this… And I just realized that nothing works for me. What has come into my life is acceptance…

“I’m in such an acceptance of my life as it is that I really rarely think about fabrics, which is a beautiful thing and something I never thought would happen to me.”

In December 2021, the star announced that she will officially be “sober sober” after her near-fatal drug overdose in 2018.

Having previously taken a “California sober” approach to recovering from past drug and alcohol abuse, the singer revealed that they will no longer drink alcohol in moderation or smoke marijuana.

“I no longer support my ‘down to earth’ California ways,” Demi wrote on her Instagram story. “Sober sober is the only way to be.”

Life-changing: Demi revealed she was just minutes away from death when she overdosed in 2018 that ‘if no one had found her, she wouldn’t be here’

In March 2021, Demi revealed she was just minutes from death when her assistant found her on the night of the 2018 overdose, telling CBS Sunday Morning that “if no one had found her, she wouldn’t be here.”

The traumatic overdose left her legally blind and brain damaged after suffering a heart attack and three strokes in hospital.

When asked by a producer of the 2021 YouTube documentary Dancing With the Devil if she was “completely sober,” Demi said she smoked weed and drank “in moderation.”

She said she struggled with the idea that she might never get “redemption” from a drug ever again.

“I’ve learned that when I close the door on things, I want to open the door even more,” she explained.

“I’ve learned that it doesn’t work for me to say, ‘I’m never going to do this again.’

“I’ve really struggled with this. I know I’m done with the things that are going to kill me. But I wish I could get some relief, maybe through weed or something.

“And telling myself never to drink or smoke marijuana, I feel like I’m kicking myself for being such a black-and-white thinker.

“I’d had it drilled into my head for so many years that one drink equaled a crack pipe. Until now I’ve been hesitant to say I smoked weed and drank in moderation.’

Demi admitted she struggled with how and when to share this information with the world for a number of reasons — the first being that she didn’t want people to be “criticized” for the decision, after she was detained as the “poster child.” of sobriety’.

“I also don’t want people to hear that and think they can just go out and try to have a drink or smoke a joint, because that’s not for everyone,” she continued.

‘Recovery is not a one-size-fits-all solution. And you shouldn’t be forced to get sober if you’re not ready. You shouldn’t get sober in front of other people. You have to do it yourself.’