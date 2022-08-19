Demi Lovato reveals she suffers survivor’s guilt over Mac Miller’s overdose

<!–

Demi Lovato has revealed she suffered from feelings of guilt after the death of fellow artist and friend Mac Miller.

The 29-year-old singer admitted to The Lane Lowe Show podcast earlier this week that she could have met a similar fate.

The Good News rapper died of a drug overdose in September 2018 after taking Oxycodone with fentanyl. He was 26 years old.

Demi, whose Holy Fvck album was released Friday, revealed that she too could have died from the overdose that left her in the hospital just months before the The Spins rapper passed away.

“I had a lot of guilt after my overdose because right after Mac Miller died, and it put everything in perspective for me like, ‘That could have been you, that almost was you, and how are you going to live your life now?”‘ explained them out.

“And it really touched me.”

The winner of the Billboard Women in Music award talked about her near-death experience in the documentary series Dancing with the Devil last year.

The song Dead Friends on her new disc pays tribute to Mac and other friends she has lost to addiction.

“I’ve lost friends about my age, and they’re hurting so much because we’ve been in the trenches together.”

While promoting the new album on social media, the 29 artist wrote: ‘HOLY FVCK gave me the freedom to express myself in ways I didn’t know were possible and find the joy I had while making music. missed. It’s cathartic and grounded, yet exciting and a great time.’

“I don’t know where I’ll be in life in a year, or in five or ten years, but what I do know is that this record is exactly where I am now, and I’m damn proud of it. I hope everyone listening is too.’

The SUBSTANCE singer seems to be in a sweet spot. She has been in a relationship with Canadian rapper Jute$, 23, who collaborated on the recent album.

Two of the men accused of selling the tainted drugs to Mac Miller are serving prison terms after submitting pleas. Each will spend more than a decade behind bars. The case against a third suspect is still pending.