Demi Lovato pronouns: Jackie O calls singer ‘flippant’ for going back to she/her

Radio host Jackie ‘O’ Henderson has called singer Demi Lovato “flippant” because she returned to her/her pronouns a year after she insisted on being called by them/them.

The Cool for the Summer star, 29, came out as non-binary in May 2021, expressing her preference for the gender-neutral pronouns because she felt neither male nor female.

But she said in a podcast interview this week that she’s now decided to visit her as well because she’s been “feeling more feminine” lately.

Henderson, 47, criticized Lovato’s backflip on The Kyle and Jackie O Show on Wednesday during a discussion with fill-in host Pedro Vitola and newscaster Brooklyn Ross.

The trio seemed annoyed by her decision, as they made an effort not to misunderstand Lovato during her final performance on the program in September 2021, for which the musician was grateful.

The show aired an audio clip of Lovato saying, “Everyone messes up pronouns at some point,” leading Henderson to comment, “Especially when they’re swapped on you.”

“Demi really annoys me about that,” Ross replied, noting that co-host Kyle Sandilands – who was off air Wednesday – often struggles to remember pronouns, even though “he cares about everyone.”

He continued: “We are not here to intentionally offend anyone. But Demi Lovato changes and changes… I’m sorry, but you can’t expect people to follow your life and know what to call you when it changes back and forth.”

Vitola also weighed in, saying that these types of back flips make it difficult for people who are really trying to understand pronouns and be correct.

Less than a year ago, on the broadcast, Lovato thanked Sandilands and Henderson for being “so great with my pronouns” when she visited them exclusively.

Sandilands slipped at the beginning of the interview using “she” but corrected himself and didn’t make the same mistake again.

“I want to thank you very much, because you do so well with my pronouns,” she said then.

“Your intention was there and I noticed it, so I just want to thank you.”

Reflecting on this exchange on Wednesday, Henderson said, “When we interviewed her, we were told… [by her publicist]”Look, she takes the pronouns very seriously.

“Try to turn your head around the side when you refer to her. But if you make a mistake, she’s fine with that.”

She added: ‘I think people will look at what Demi has done and’ [think]”Maybe she should have thought about it a little longer before making that claim,” because now she doesn’t feel that way anymore.”

Ross, who is gay, noted that there are trans and non-binary people who take pronouns “more seriously” than the former Disney star seems to do.

‘[People] won’t like what she’s done and how lighthearted it’s been,” Henderson added. “Anyway, every man for himself.”

Lovato opened up about re-taking her/her pronouns during an appearance on the Spout Podcast, which premiered August 1, revealing that she’s recently “started to feel more feminine.”

‘I have taken the pronouns of her/her again with me. So to me I’m such a fluid person that I’m not really and I feel I’m not… I felt, especially last year, that my energy was in balance and my masculine and feminine energies, so that when I stood for choosing to walk into a bathroom and it said “women” and “men”, I didn’t feel like there was a bathroom for me because I didn’t necessarily feel like a woman,” she explained.

‘I didn’t feel like a man. I just felt like a human. And that’s what she/them is about. To me it’s like feeling like a human being to the core.’

‘Lately I feel more feminine and that’s why I adopted her/her again. But I think what’s important is that no one is perfect. Everyone messes up pronouns sometimes, and especially when people learn it’s all about respect,” she added.

Lovato lists her pronouns as “she/she/she/her” in her Instagram bio.

Lovato came out as non-binary and revealed her she/she pronouns last year.

In a video posted on Twitter, Lovato said: “I want to take this moment to share something very personal with you.

“Over the past year and a half I’ve done some healing and self-reflective work, and through this work I’ve had the revelation that I identify as non-binary.

That said, I will officially change my pronouns to she/she. I feel this best reflects the fluidity I feel in my gender expression and allows me to feel most authentic and true to the person I both know who I am and are still discovering.”

‘I want to make it clear that I’m still learning and coming to my senses. I do not pretend to be an expert or spokesperson.’

Lovato urged fans to “continue to live in your truths” and sent “so much love” to those still struggling to come to terms with their identities.

In a Twitter thread accompanying the video, she added: “Every day we wake up, we get a new chance and opportunity to be who we want and want to be.

“I’ve spent most of my life growing for all of you… you’ve seen the good, the bad, and everything in between.

“My life has not only been a journey for myself, I also lived for those on the other side of the cameras.

Today is a day when I am so happy to share more of my life with all of you – I am proud to let you know that I identify as non-binary and that I will officially change my pronouns to they/them in the future.

‘This has come about after a lot of healing and self-reflection work. I’m still learning and getting into myself and I don’t claim to be an expert or a spokesperson. In sharing this with you, another level of vulnerability now opens up for me.

“I do this for those who have not been able to share who they really are with their loved ones. Please continue to live in your truths and know that I am sending so much love your way.”