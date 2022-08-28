Demi Lovato keeps it casual while landing in Brazil ahead of tour after admitting to wanting family

Demi Lovato plans to start a family one day.

The 30-year-old pop star — who uses both she and she pronouns — spoke with Entertainment tonight and noted that ‘having a family is very important to me’.

The former Disney star called it “the substance of life” as she spoke to the outlet while promoting her new album Holy Fvck.

Demi, who hails from Texas, landed in Brazil on Sunday as she prepares for an upcoming show, including one in Rio de Janeiro.

As she traveled, she wore figure-hugging black leggings, a white tank top and an oversized charcoal gray sweatshirt.

The singer-songwriter’s hooded coat was zipped halfway through and had white and black spots along the front.

She rounded out the look with a pair of black and white Converse Chuck Taylor platform sneakers.

Demi was makeup-free and showed off her bright complexion as she stepped outside in a pair of black-rimmed glasses.

Her dark eyebrows were neatly arched, she wore an annular nose ring and covered her lips with a bright gloss.

Lovato wore a black backpack and her short nails were manicured with a glossy black nail polish.

Her short jet black hair was styled in a pixie cut, which allowed the musician to show off her daring neck tattoo.

Demi has never been in a better position to think about raising little ones as she is currently dating “the best friend in the world.”

The entertainer wrote this on her new love’s Instagram post, who paid tribute to her on her 30th birthday.

She added: “I am so grateful to be able to call you mine because I have never laughed so much in my life, I have never laughed so much and my heart is constantly so full of love for you.”

Her new beauty is Canadian songwriter and music artist Jute$, who helped her write songs for her eighth studio album, which was released on August 19.

Lovato called with the red-haired musician by her side in her early 30s and took to social media to share photos.

In one image, the pair posed in front of a myriad of white balloons, with Demi dressed in a black fishnet dress layered over a red shirt.

She threw up a megawatt smile as her boyfriend lovingly wrapped an arm around her.

An insider told e! News who Demi and Jute$ “met while working on music together,” adding, “Things are going really well and they have a lot in common. They bind through music.’

Demi’s romance with Jute$ – born Jordan Lutes – comes two years after her engagement to Max Ehrich ended.

The lovebirds have been spotted in New York City and Los Angeles in recent weeks.

Demi – full name Demetria Devonne Lovato – will embark on a 32-date tour on August 30.