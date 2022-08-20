Demi Lovato goes under the radar while arriving at LAX with boyfriend Jute$

<!–

Demi Lovato kept a low profile as she arrived at the LAX airport on Friday with her new boyfriend Jute$.

The former Disney star, who turns 30 on Saturday, was dressed in a black sweatshirt and black baseball cap.

It comes on the heels of music artist Holy Fvck’s latest studio album, which she’s been busy promoting.

Demi – full name Demetria Devonne Lovato – was without an ounce of makeup while in a luxury SUV.

She occupied herself with an iPhone, which she held with her short, shiny, red and black manicured nails.

Her new love interest and collaborator, 23, was similarly dressed in a trucker’s cap topped with a black hoodie.

The Canadian-born songwriter accompanied her in a black t-shirt with a white graphic print and several gold chains.

An insider told e! News who Demi and Jute$ “met while working on music together,” adding, “Things are going really well and they have a lot in common. They bind through music.’

Earlier this week, they appeared together in New York as an entertainer on Good Morning America.

The lovebirds were spotted leaving Haswell Green’s pub a day after eating at Italian restaurant Lavo.

Demi’s romance with Jute$ – born Jordan Lutes – comes two years after her engagement to Max Ehrich ended.

The pair flirted on Instagram days ago as they chatted about the artist’s new music.

Jute$ shared a clip of Demi performing on The Tonight Show, writing, “Sheeeesh best voice in the game, by a lot. you killed the rockstar,” adding, “ps. you’re fucking hot.’

A flattered Demi replied ‘YOU ARE’ in the comments, two heart-eyed emojis and ‘Thank you so much honey!!’