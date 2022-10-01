Demi Lovato dons a white dress and moto jacket as she matches with boyfriend Jute$ for date night

Demi Lovato stepped out on Thursday for date night in Los Angeles with boyfriend Jute$ on her arm.

The new couple matched each other in black leather jackets, with Demi, 30, wearing hers layered over a silky white dress.

The singer-songwriter paired the look with black fishnet tights and black chunky heeled boots.

Demi, who is currently touring her latest album Holy Fvck, held her beau’s hand after enjoying dinner at Crossroads Kitchen.

The former Disney star wore her short jet black hair slicked back in an undefined side part and behind her ears.

The music artist, who uses both ‘she/she’ and ‘she/her’ pronouns, wore dangling earrings with her feminine appearance.

Her shift had lace lining along the modest neckline and her biker jackets had a boxy, cropped style.

Born in Texas, Lovato carried a small black leather handbag and flaunted a face full of warm makeup.

Her full eyebrows were neatly shaped and framed her face beautifully.

On her lids, she applied a shimmery shadow that coordinated well with her blush moisturizing lip stain.

For its part, her significant other wore camouflage cargo pants with worn-out black and white Converse Chuck Taylor sneakers.

He wore a black graphic t-shirt under his leather shell and completed the look with a black beanie.

Romance: The pop-rock star started a new romance with Jute$ after they met while writing songs for her album

She’s been busy performing her new tunes, but on Wednesday night, she let the past and present meld together when she wowed her audience with a duet rendition of Ashlee Simpson’s 2004 song La La.

As for her personal life, the pop rock star embarked on a new romance with Jute$ – born Jordan Lutes – after they met while writing songs for her album.

Demi’s involvement with Lutes comes two years after her engagement to Max Ehrich ended.

The pair regularly flirt on Instagram and exchange sweet nothings as they embark on their relationship’s honeymoon.