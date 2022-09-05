Demi Lovato delivers high-octane performance in black-studded ensemble at Rock In Rio in Brazil

Day three of the first weekend of the Rock In Rio festival in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, kicked off on Sunday.

Demi Lovato co-headlined a day of pop acts just before the evening’s main event, Justin Bieber taking the stage.

After releasing her new studio album Holy F*** just three weeks ago, the pop singer kicked off her show with the title track.

Rock on! Demi Lovato, 30, co-headlined, just before Justin Bieber, for day three of the opening weekend of the Rock In Rio festival in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on Sunday

Lovato, 30, made her way to the roar of the crowd decked out in a black-studded ensemble, complete with metallic patterns up and down the entire outfit.

The top section also featured sheer see-through sleeves, while her dark locks were styled with short bags in the front

She would follow up the opener with three more tunes from the new record: Freak, featuring Yungblud on the recorded version, along with Substance and Eat Me.

It was only at this point that she would break out a song from her back catalog, featuring the title track from her Confident (2015) studio album.

Edgy: Lovato, 30, made her way to the roar of the crowd decked out in a black-studded ensemble, complete with metallic patterns up and down the entire outfit

New tunes: After releasing her new studio album Holy F*** three weeks ago, the pop singer started her show with the title track

Keeping it fresh: The pop star would eventually break out a song from her old catalog, featuring the title track from her Confident (2015) studio album, featuring her fifth track

Lovato would break out some of her hits during the show, such as Sorry Not Sorry, 29, Don’t Forget and Heart Attack.

The singer-songwriter built momentum and intensity, closing the show with Happy Ending and Cool For The Summer.

The ninth edition of the Rock In Rio festival in Brazil kicked off on Friday, September 2 and lasted over the weekend, then returns for a second weekend from September 8-11.

Some of the stars who will be rocking the stage in the near future include Guns N’ Roses, Green Day, The Offspring, Fall Out Boy, Billy Idol, Coldplay, Bastille, Camila Cabello, Dua Lipa, Megan Thee Stallion and Rita ora.

Bringing the Hits: Lovato would break out some of her hits during the show such as Sorry Not Sorry, 29, Don’t Forget and Heart Attack, among others

Fan-friendly: Lovato has the audience involved in her performance

Building up the moment: the singer-songwriter closed the show with Happy Ending and Cool For The Summer

The singer has just kicked off her Holy F*** Tour with some festival shows in Illinois and Iowa on August 13 and 14.

From there she made the trip to Brazil, where she gave two shows in São Paulo and another in Belo Horizonte before her performance at Rock In Rio Sunday night.

Next up, Lovato and her band will travel to Bogotá, Columbia, for a show on September 7, followed by concerts in Buenos Aires, Argentina, and Santiago, Chile.

Then she will find her way back to the US to continue the Holy F*** Tour in Wheatland, California, in Yuba County.

She will tour the United States and Canada through November 6, when she will play Irving, Texas.

Back on the road: Lovato just started her Holy F*** Tour on August 13

South American swing: the pop star has played several shows in Brazil before the Rock In Rio show

Rock Roots: The Sorry Not Sorry star released her eighth studio album, Holy F***, on August 19