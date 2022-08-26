Demi Lovato celebrates 30th birthday with Jute$ and celebrity pals Paris Hilton and Kristen Stewart

Demi Lovato turned 30 on August 20 and celebrated the occasion with a huge birthday party at Limitless X in Los Angeles.

The hitmaker Heart Attack’s party was packed with her A-list friends, including Paris Hilton, Kristen Stewart, Paris Jackson, Ashley Benson, Kaia Gerber, Kate Beckinsale, as well as her new beau musician Jute$ whom she took to the show last week. stock market went.

Lovato looked stunning in a black net dress with matching fishnet stockings and a red silk slip underneath.

Big 30! Demi Lovato turned 30 on August 20 and celebrated the occasion with a big birthday party at Limitless X in Los Angeles, along with her new boyfriend Jute$, 23.

The star – born Demetria Devonne Lovato – completed her look with a pair of black high-heeled boots.

Demi – who recently explained that she now uses she/her pronouns in addition to she/she – wore her short black locks neatly smoothed and looked perfect with black eyeliner and bright red lipstick.

Meanwhile, her other half, 23 — born Jordan Lutes — wore a light denim jacket over a graphic tee, brown slacks, white Converse sneakers and a fuzzy bucket hat.

Famous Friends: The Heart Attack hitmaker was packed with her A-list friends, including Paris Hilton, 41, Kristen Stewart, 32, and Ashley Benson, 32 (pictured)

Supermodel Friend: Also at the party was supermodel Kaia Gerber, 20, who looked stylish in a black leather jacket and mini dress

Demi – who recently released her eighth studio album HOLY FVCK – watched the Toronto-based punk/rap artist hug in one fell swoop, looking at her tenderly with his arm around her shoulder.

Another more playful black and white photo showed the couple flashing peace songs and sticking their tongues out at the camera.

The two were first photographed together last week as they left Italian eatery Lavo hand in hand, following people reporting that she had a “happy and healthy relationship” with a fellow musician.

Jute$ later confirmed their love with an upbeat social media post to celebrate the singer’s birthday, where he called her “my baby” and said, “I’m the luckiest schmuck in the world because I can call you mine. ‘

Playful: In a playful black and white photo of the bash, the couple saw flashing peace songs flash and stick out their tongues at the camera

Casual cool: Stewart, 32, looked casual cool in a white T-shirt and jeans as she and Benson posed with actor Michael Braun

Dancing all night: Paris seemed to be having a blast as she danced at the event in a pair of shades of black and black leather gloves

Meanwhile, Demi’s girlfriend Paris Hilton looked spectacular as ever in a black lace-up buster top and a matching black mini skirt and gloves.

The Hilton heiress seemed to love it as she danced at the event in a pair of black shades and black leather gloves.

Hilton was not alone in Paris at the event. Michael Jackson’s daughter Paris Jackson, 24, was also in attendance and happily posed with the ladies.

The event celebrated the singer with a series of white balloons, one with a black stencil image of Demi’s face and new age.

All together: Demi and her friends posed for a group photo

Paris times two: Hilton wasn’t the only Paris at the event. Michael Jackson’s daughter Paris Jackson, 24, was also in attendance and happily posed with the ladies

Chat: Benson was seen chatting with Demi and Jute$ along with hairstylist Anthony Holguin

Ashley Benson also shared photos from the party on her Instagram, captioning it, “Best time to celebrate my little love.”

‘I love you!!’ Demi wrote back in the comments, while Paris added, “Love you sister.”

Two photos showed Twilight actress Kristen Stewart, 32, looking casually cool in a white t-shirt and jeans.

She showed off her flawless features without a bit of makeup and wore her dark brown locks in a black mullet.

There was also a photo of supermodel Kaia Gerber, 20, who looked stylish in a black leather jacket and mini dress as she snuggled with Benson.