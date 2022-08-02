Demi Lovato admits she is no longer using ‘they/them’ and has reverted back to ‘she/her’

Demi Lovato has returned to her/her pronouns more than a year after coming out as non-binary and adopting pronouns.

Lovato, 29, opened up about adopting the pronouns again during a performance on Runout Podcastrevealing that she decided to return after “feeling more feminine” recently.

‘I have taken the pronouns of her/her again with me. So to me I’m such a fluid person that I’m not really and I feel I’m not… I felt, especially last year, that my energy was in balance and my masculine and feminine energies, so that when I stood for choosing to walk into a bathroom and it said, women and men, I didn’t feel like there was a bathroom for me because I didn’t necessarily feel like a woman,” she explained.

‘I didn’t feel like a man. I just felt like a human. And that’s what she/them is about. To me it’s like feeling like a human being to the core.’

‘Lately I feel more feminine and that’s why I adopted her/her again. But I think what’s important is that no one is perfect. Everyone messes up pronouns sometimes, and especially when people learn it’s all about respect,” she added.

Demi came out as non-binary and revealed she/she pronouns last year.

In a video posted on Twitter, Demi said, “I want to take this moment to share something very personal with you.

“Over the past year and a half I’ve done some healing and self-reflective work, and through this work I’ve had the revelation that I identify as non-binary.

That said, I will officially change my pronouns to she/she. I feel this best reflects the fluidity I feel in my gender expression and allows me to feel most authentic and true to the person I both know who I am and are still discovering.”

“I want to make it clear that I’m still learning and coming to terms with myself – I’m not claiming to be an expert or a spokesperson.”

Demi urged fans to “continue to live in your truths” and sent “so much love” to those who still struggle to come to terms with their identities.

In a Twitter thread accompanying the video, the star added: “Every day we wake up, we get a new chance and opportunity to be who we want and want to be.

“I’ve spent most of my life growing for all of you… you’ve seen the good, the bad, and everything in between.

“My life has not only been a journey for myself, I also lived for those on the other side of the cameras.

Today is a day when I’m so happy to share more of my life with all of you – I’m proud to let you know that I identify as non-binary and will officially change my pronouns to they/them in the future

‘This has come about after a lot of healing and self-reflection work. I’m still learning and coming to terms with myself, and I don’t claim to be an expert or a spokesperson. In sharing this with you, another level of vulnerability now opens up for me.

“I do this for those who have not been able to share who they really are with their loved ones. Please keep living in your truths and know I’m sending so much love your way xox (sic).’