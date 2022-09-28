Demi Jones joins Love Island star Indiyah Polack at PrettyLittleThing event in London

Demi Jones shone in a deep black playsuit as she attended the PrettyLittleThingxGIRLvsCANCER party in London on Tuesday.

The Love Island star, 21, turned heads in the thigh-skimming number as she joined leggy Indiyah Polack for the swanky charity event.

Demi teamed her figure-hugging look with quirky sunglasses while boosting her height with a pair of strappy sandals.

Demi pulled her auburn locks back into a sleek high ponytail and adorned with a gold pendant necklace as she posed for the photographers at the party.

Indiyah, 23, looked sensational in a knitted mini dress and thigh-high leather boots as she donned her best pout.

The model layered over a knee-length coat with a pair of diamond earrings.

The pair appeared in good spirits as they stepped out for the star-studded event and joined Shaughna Phillips at colleague Love Island.

Shaughna looked stunning as she opted for a fitted brown knit dress which she paired with a £2,220 Gucci handbag and shaky heels.

The event celebrated the 18-month fundraising partnership between PrettyLittleThing and Girl vs Cancer.

The two partners collaborated on a new post-surgery lingerie range where 100 percent of the profits will go to Girl vs Cancer, which aims to help people suffering from the disease.

Shaughna was dressed to impress for a night out, with her ribbed dress featuring an off-the-shoulder design and long sleeves.

Shaughna rose to fame in the very first wintery Love Island series in 2020.

The former Democratic Service official is currently renovating her own home and helping people with her health and fitness program, Be You With Shaughna.

“This is your reminder that you are strong, sexy and healthy,” a recent post read.

In July, Shaughna revealed she was in hospital for a colposcopy after contracting HPV in May.

The STI is the most common worldwide and four in five of the population will contract some form of the virus at least once in their lifetime.

At the time, Shaughna kept her 1.5 million Instagram followers updated about her experience and urged women to book their Pap smear.

She posted a photo of the hospital ward and captioned it: ‘Have a nice day on Sunday? So I said I’d share my experience with you guys and right now I’m shitting my pants.

“Still yelling for ladies to book their Pap smears!”

A colposcopy checks for abnormal cells in the cervix.

When she got home, she checked in with fans: ‘How did the colposcopy go? Chilling and feeling sorry for myself for the rest of the day.

“Although I did have 3 nurses who were so nice and made me feel like they were being looked after. I’m still yelling for ladies to book your Pap smears if you’re late.’

“Yesterday I received my results and had changes in some of the cells called ‘borderline changes’ that require further investigation. I also tested HPV positive,” she said earlier

HPV stands for Human Papillomavirus, which is described by the NHS as ‘a common group of viruses’. While HPV doesn’t cause any problems in most people, some types can cause genital warts or cancer.

There is no blood test for HPV and it is detected during a cervical exam.

“Yesterday I received my results and had changes in some of the cells called ‘borderline changes’ that require further investigation. I also tested HPV positive,” she previously told her followers.

She continued, “Of course I was terrified at first, and while everyone I’ve talked to has reassured me how common this is, it’s still scary.”

Shaughna further stated that she was “so happy” to share the results of her Pap smear because she was “terrified.”