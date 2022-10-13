Demerit point swaps: Desperate drivers on Facebook Marketplace avoiding fines and loss of licence

Drivers are taking to online marketplaces to sell demerit points for traffic offenses in a desperate bid to keep their licences.

The black market scheme sees drivers confess to other people’s traffic offenses in exchange for cash.

In a typical ‘swap’, a driver with only a few or no demerit points to their name offers to take on the demerits of drivers who are close to having their license suspended.

Some listings advertise that a motorist will take another driver’s demerit points for as little as $70, while others ask for $140 per demerit point. demerit points.

Listings are largely non-descriptive and contain images of other car-related items and titles that include the names of car parts or car types, 9 News reported.

“Tire/demerit points,” read some of the posts on Facebook’s marketplace in an apparent attempt to appear innocent.

Australian drivers caught doing the wrong thing on the roads take to online black markets and pay others to take their faults (above, a mobile speed camera in Brisbane)

There are large marketplaces on online sites (pictured) with drivers eager to make some quick cash by participating in the fraudulent scheme

The naming scheme also helps promote the services in general car-related searches.

“Solutions/demerit points,” reads another list.

Entire Facebook groups have also been created to facilitate the exchange of points.

A Sydney group caters specifically to residents of the exclusive eastern suburbs.

‘Tyres/demerit points’ read some of the demerit swap lists (above) which are often obscured by the use of car related items

Drivers are even asking people to take on their cons if they can’t find a suitable seller (pictured)

How does the scheme work? Drivers who have served fines and points notices will find other licensed drivers willing to accept the points for a fee. The offending driver then designates the payee as the person who committed the driving offense in question on online portals. Demerit points are instead added to the payee’s driving licence, and they receive money from the actual offending driver in return.

Waverly and Randwick councils both have high rates of driving offenses according to police statistics.

“If you’re looking for some extra cash, let people know you’re willing to sell your cons by advertising on the wall, just like if you want to buy points,” the site says.

Desperate drivers who are on the verge of losing their licenses are also posting frantic messages to online trading boards asking if anyone will accept their driving penalties for money.

“Anyone who will take 10 demerit points for (money),” asked a Sydney man in an online post on September 14.

He later made another desperate post a week later asking if anyone would be interested in taking on his remaining shortfall points for cash.

“Hey guys, I still have two other items for sale (message me) if you’re interested,” he wrote.

The exchanges work by exploiting a loophole in the points system.

Any driver with a full license is allowed to earn 13 demerit points before losing their licence, but demerit points are added to a license when a driver commits a traffic offence.

A motorist asks if someone will take 10 deerit points for them in an online posting. Drivers can only earn 13 points before their license is suspended

Drivers who are caught, often by automated speeding and cell phone dash cams, are sent notices in the mail notifying them of the fine they will have to pay and the number of demerits that will be added to their license.

However, since the person who owns a car may not always be the one driving it when an offense is committed, there are online processes that allow for ticket adjustments in each state or territory.

The fines and penalty points can be transferred to the driver who was responsible for committing the offense online.

Motorists can get into serious trouble if they are caught participating in demerit swap schemes (above a speed camera warning sign)

The black market scheme involves drivers being nominated as the offending driver, taking the disadvantage of the ticket and receiving cash in return.

Although advertising willingness to take on disadvantages is not strictly illegal, taking part in the scheme is a serious offense and can even see drivers serve prison terms.

Knowingly providing misleading information to a public authority carries maximum penalties of between two and five years between states, and the behavior can also lead to huge fines.

Criminal defense attorney Kent Park told 9News the practice was common, but advances in technology are making it far easier for authorities to catch fake nominations.

Traffic cameras usually take pictures of the offense, triggered by the speed of a car or the detection of mobile phones.

“Depending on the type of case, if it’s a speeding case for example, you might have a hard time seeing the gender of the person,” he told the site.

‘But if it’s a mobile phone recording camera, the camera is angled in a way so you can see what the driver looks like, and that’s actually picked up a lot.’

In response to the announcements, Facebook’s parent company Meta said: ‘Information that promotes cheating or deceptive practices is a clear violation of our commerce policies, and we will take action if we discover or are made aware of anyone trying to circumvent this policy.’