Going to the dentist can be a chore.

But one study suggests it’s really worth getting regular checkups — because it can help you ward off dementia.

Finnish researchers found that people with gum disease and tooth loss were about a fifth more likely to be affected by the cruel condition.

Experts said it suggested that “monitoring and management” of dental health could be key in preventing the condition.

Experts believe visiting the dentist could help people at risk for dementia avoid the memory-depriving condition

Over the past decade, several studies have uncovered a similar link between poor oral health and dementia.

It has led some researchers to speculate that the condition may be caused by gum disease itself. The same bacteria that cause bleeding gums can reach the brain, where doctors believe it could damage the organ.

But even with the new study, there’s no evidence that poor oral health definitely causes dementia. The Finnish study is purely observational.

The link can actually happen for the opposite reason. People in the earliest stages can forget to brush their teeth, experts say.

An estimated 900,000 people live with dementia in the UK. In the US, the figure is about seven times higher, charities say.

The latest research, in the Journal of the American Geriatrics Society, collected data from 47 previous studies that delved into the link between cognitive decline, or dementia, and oral health. Most newspapers only looked at people over 65 and tracked their health for less than a decade.

Academics from the University of Eastern Finland in Kuopio looked at articles on periodontitis – a serious form of gum disease.

The condition can cause jawbone loss, gaps under the teeth, and damage the connective tissue that holds the teeth in place.

It can be prevented by brushing teeth to remove plaque before it hardens into tartar, a hard cementitious substance that can only be removed professionally.

dr. Sam Asher and colleagues also looked at articles about tooth loss, a consequence of serious gum disease.

They searched all available numbers, consisting of thousands of people and their medical records, to discover the link.

According to the analysis, people with gum disease and missing teeth were up to 23 percent more likely to have cognitive decline or dementia.

But the team said the quality of the evidence was weak.

In the journal, the authors write: ‘From a clinical perspective, our findings highlight the importance of periodontal health monitoring and management in the context of dementia prevention.

“Evidence available is not yet sufficient to point out clear ways of early identification of at-risk individuals and the most efficient measures to prevent cognitive decline.”