Demba Ba ‘almost joined Manchester United as a coach during Ralf Rangnick’s spell as interim boss’

Demba Ba has revealed that he almost joined Manchester United as a coach during Ralf Rangnick’s six-month stint as interim boss.

After his brief tenure at Old Trafford, Rangnick approached the former Chelsea and Newcastle striker asking if he would like to join his backrooms.

Despite his interest, Ba was unable to work with the new Austria national coach due to visa problems.

Demba Ba admitted he ‘nearly joined Manchester United in a coaching role last campaign’

The ex-Chelsea striker was ‘seen by interim manager Ralf Rangnick as the ‘perfect match’.

“When Ralf was appointed, he called me, he told me he wanted me on his staff,” Ba explained in a… interview with the i.

“He said: “You know the Premier League, you know players, you have a background close to theirs, you speak English and German and you can be the link between the squad and my staff.”

“For him he saw it as a perfect match and I could help him, he thought they would respect me for who I was and what I had done in the Premier League.

Rangnick started his fateful stint at the club after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was sacked in November

“It was a six-month order to go in and help, but it didn’t happen because the visa was not accepted.

‘It’s not a regret for me. Getting experience is always good – it would have been good to get that experience.

“I still work as hard as I always do in life, probably even more now.”

New boss Erik ten Hag is preparing to start his Premier League debut at Old Trafford when Manchester United hosts Brighton on Sunday.