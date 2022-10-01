Demands for RFL boss Ralph Rimmer to resign after shocking comments about Fiji team before World Cup

Gaffe was considered racist by many online, calls have been made for his resignation

Rimmer asked if any Fijian players had been arrested after arriving in the UK

Ralph Rimmer’s position as boss of the Rugby Football League (RFL) is on very shaky ground after a highly insulting remark he made about the Fiji squad for the World Cup in the United Kingdom.

Speaking to colleagues, players, club managers and guests at the RFL’s annual awards ceremony event, Rimmer caused a gaffe for all ages.

“Fiji has already arrived. We don’t think anyone has been arrested yet, right?” he said.

“No, we’re all right, so we’ll be fine then.”

According to big sports world, Rimmer eventually apologized for the tasteless comment, but calls for his immediate resignation in the UK have already started.

Ralph Rimmer’s tenure as boss of the Rugby Football League (RFL) is on very shaky ground after a highly insulting comment he made about the Fiji squad ahead of the UK World Cup

Rimmer (pictured right) produced a gaffe for centuries, asking if any of the Fiji players had been arrested after arriving on the local coast

Obviously, Rimmer, who has an annual salary of nearly $300,000, will try to dig his heels in the sand and won’t stop.

After the comments deemed by many to be racist went viral online, Rimmer apologized “without reservation” and also privately contacted Fiji’s management team to express his regret.

“It was not the intention to defame the Fiji squad,” the besieged Rimmer said in a prepared statement.

“In fact, the context of the comment was my excitement that their (Fiji) arrival in the country marked the imminent World Cup competition, to which they have contributed so significantly and positively since 1995, (both on and off the field). ).’

Earlier this month, NRL stars Viliame Kikau, Panthers teammate Api Koroisau, Eels prop Reagan Campbell-Gillard, Knights frontrower Jacob Saifiti and Dragons forward Tariq Sims were the big names selected for the Bati squad, who will be coached by Joe Rabele.

Penrith star Viliame Kikau will represent Fiji at the World Cup, provided he is not suspended or injured in Sunday’s NRL Grand Final

Eels prop Reagan Campbell-Gillard was also named in the Bati squad, which will play Australia in their first pool game on October 15

Whether Koroisau will play for Fiji is another matter, with Kangaroos coach Mal Meninga eager for the dynamic whore to play for Australia.

“I know he’s interested in playing for the Kangaroos, but the door is still open for Api,” Rabele said.

Fiji will face Australia on October 15 at Headingley Stadium in Leeds, followed by further pool matches against Italy (October 22) and Scotland (October 29).

Meninga’s Kangaroos are widely tipped to win the tournament, but New Zealand, Samoa, Tonga and the hosts will also take their chances.

The final is on November 19 at Old Trafford in Manchester.