Demand for new-build homes cooling fast, says Barratt

Demand for new-build homes is cooling rapidly with economic turmoil and higher borrowing costs slowing the property market, the UK’s largest homebuilder has said.

Barratt Developments said in a trading update Wednesday that buyers are reserving an average of 188 homes per week, compared to 281 in the past fiscal year.

Demand is clearly slower than in any of the past three years, it added, due to “increased heightened economic uncertainty, where rising concerns about the cost of living have been exacerbated by higher mortgage interest rates and reduced mortgage availability”. In response, it has lowered its earnings estimates.

The company, which also struggles with construction cost inflation of 9-10 percent, said it now expects full-year adjusted pre-tax profits of £972.5 million, in line with analyst estimates but lower than earlier expectations and below the £1.05 billion recorded last year.

Chief executive David Thomas said the slowing pace of sales was a clear sign that customers were responding to increased economic uncertainty.

Mortgage rates have risen sharply since Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng’s mini-budget last month, with the cost of a two-year fixed-rate loan now about 6 percent.

Citing mortgage rates as vital to the health of the housing market, Barratt said the outlook was uncertain. As a result, it is “increasingly selective” when buying land – an indicator that the pace of development is also likely to slow down.

“It’s too early to say much about what the downturn looks like,” Jefferies analyst Glynis Johnson said in a note. “But cutting back on land purchases, although not yet followed by construction, will be important in preserving cash.”

Chris Millington, an analyst at Numis, said the update indicated that “the “mini” budget is starting to have an impact. It’s actually inevitable.”

The slowdown in demand would likely hit harder next year if there were no change in the mortgage market, Millington added. “The longer the lower sales rate lasts, it will erode” [Barratt’s] order book next year,” he said.

Rising mortgage rates and cooling demand add to a list of challenges for home builders. Construction costs have risen with inflation, impacting demand, margins and stock prices across the industry.

Shares in Barratt fell more than 7 percent after Wednesday’s update, falling to nearly 60 percent year-to-date. Rivals like Taylor Wimpey and Persimmon have also fallen between 50 and 60 percent this year.