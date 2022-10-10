Delta to work with MIT to study impact of airplane contrails on climate

Credit: CC0 Public Domain



Delta Air Lines said Thursday it will work with the Massachusetts Institute of Technology to investigate the environmental impact of aircraft contrails.

The focus of the research is on eliminating stubborn contrails, which make up about 10% of all contrails, and create clouds that trap heat and warm the Earth, Delta said.

Contrails form about 65% of the time when aircraft are at cruising altitude and water vapor from aircraft exhaust combines with atmospheric water vapor to form clouds of ice crystals, but only 10% last longer than a few minutes. Those lingering contrails are considered “one of the biggest environmental impacts of aviation,” according to Delta.

One method to reduce the persistent contrails could be to fly at different altitudes to avoid the airspace that produces them, which Delta says could reduce aviation’s impact on the climate “by about 80%.”

Pam Fletcher, Delta’s chief sustainability officer, said in a written statement that the work “has the potential to have a major impact on our carbon footprint in just a few years.”

MIT will use an algorithm it created to predict where contrails are likely to form.

“Working with aviation partners gives us the necessary access to flights and operational expertise to conduct successful flight trials,” Steven Barrett, director of MIT’s Laboratory for Aviation and the Environment, said in a written statement. He added that avoiding contrails “has the potential to greatly reduce the environmental impact of air travel quickly and at a low cost.”

MIT plans to release the findings and technology created under an open source license for others to use.

