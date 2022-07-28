Delta Goodrem’s Revlon commercial slammed as ‘dated’ and ‘mumsy’ as beauty giant files bankruptcy

Delta Goodrem’s Revlon commercial has been ripped to shreds by Australia’s top advertising gurus after reports that the cosmetics giant has declared bankruptcy.

ABC’s advertising talk show Gruen parsed Goodrem’s 2021 ad on Wednesday night, calling the commercial “dated” and “mumsy” during a brutal on-air discussion.

Goodrem, 37, was named Revlon’s first Australian ambassador last December and at the time fronted a high-budget TV commercial to promote the brand’s ‘Live Boldly’ marketing campaign.

The clip shows a dressy Goodrem posing, playing the piano and dancing awkwardly through lavishly decorated rooms in designer clothes.

Goodrem can be heard giving a monologue full of platitudes with phrases such as ‘ride the highs and lows’, ‘take the risk’ and ‘live boldly’.

Gruen’s panelists couldn’t help but laugh at the corny dialogue and chilling imagery, with host Wil Anderson declaring, “Live boldly, dance badly!”

Guest panelist Camey O’Keefe, a branding expert, didn’t flinch in her critique, stating, “For an ad recently shot, it feels incredibly dated.”

Ms. O’Keefe claimed that the Born To Try singer, who is slim and white, does not represent the idea of ​​multiculturalism and inclusivity and therefore is “out of touch” with what consumers want.

“Body positivity, all forms of skin tone, you know, textures, hair – it’s really a world away from what we see here, which feels like a really old-fashioned understanding of feminine beauty. And as a result, Revlon just feels really tired and out of touch, and that’s reflected in sales,” she said of the ailing company.

Advertising gun Christina Aventi had equally brutal feedback, telling the panel, “I love Delta and I respect Delta, and the thing about Delta, but she’s the oldest young person I know.”

‘It’s so mom! [Her dancing haws] got a whiff of Elaine out of Seinfeld,” she joked, referring to Seinfeld character Elaine’s terrible dance moves, which have been described by co-star George Costanza as “a full, dry swell to music.”

And I know she talks about ‘taking a risk,’ but she took a gamble on those moves and it didn’t pay off.”

Goodrem, meanwhile, starred in the brand’s latest ‘Super Lustrous’ television campaign, released earlier this week.

Revlon filed for ‘reorganization bankruptcy’ in the US last month building a reported debt of $10 billion (AUD$14 billion), citing supply chain problems as one of the reasons for the fiscal ruin.

In the US, a “reorganization bankruptcy,” also known as Chapter 11 bankruptcy, allows companies to restructure themselves and continue operations while managing their debts.

The company has therefore been able to continue its Australian and New Zealand operations as usual.

“Local consumer demand for our products remains strong – people love our brands and we continue to be a market leader in Australia and New Zealand,” confirmed Tracey Raso, director of Revlon Australia and New Zealand, last month.

‘This one [Chapter 11] filing in the US allows Revlon to continue to offer our consumers the iconic products we’ve been providing for decades.”