Delta Goodrem spills on her character Nina Tucker’s most ‘bizarre’ Neighbours storyline

She played bad girl Nina Tucker in Neighbors for several years.

And on Thursday, Delta Goodrem spoke about her character’s most “bizarre” storyline during an interview on Fox FM’s Fifi, Fev and Nick show.

“I went from the shy schoolgirl… I was the housekeeper at Lassiters for a while. I had a few different jobs because Nina didn’t live in [Ramsay] Street, so I was a bit of a gypsy,” she said.

“Then she got a little bolder and started dating Jack Scully.

‘And then my’ [on-screen] Mama, Trixie, eventually won the lottery and married Lou Carpenter, which was my way of going out on the streets, and then she stole all the lottery money and took it and I was with Lou.’

Delta, whose debut album Innocent Eyes topped the charts for 29 non-consecutive weeks, went on to say she never believed Neighbors would end.

“I think it’s really the end of an era, but you also feel like it would always be there,” she said.

“You didn’t think it would ever leave because it’s been so important to our industry, so important.

“It pains me to hear the end of it. I wouldn’t be here if it weren’t for Neighbors.’

The singer commemorated the Neighbors finale with an emotional cover of the show’s iconic theme song, originally sung by Barry Crocker.

She released an acoustic rendition of it on Thursday and shared images to Instagram showing her at a piano playing the memorable tune as friend Matthew Copley accompanied her on guitar.

The Born To Try hitmaker capped her portrayal with a heartfelt farewell to the show that kickstarted her career.

“Goodbye Neighbors,” she wrote. “The show has been with us all our lives, emotional today that it ends!”

She added: “Grateful for the memories and all it has given us.”

Delta played Nina in the much-loved series from 2002 to 2003, before taking a hiatus after being diagnosed with her Hodgkin lymphoma.

She returned in 2004 and 2005 and even enjoyed a stint in 2015 for the show’s 30th anniversary.

Her character proved so beloved by fans that Delta scored a TV Week Logie in 2003 for The Most Popular New Female Talent.