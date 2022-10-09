Delta Goodrem slammed by fans for promoting ‘cruel’ horse racing and Melbourne Cup

Delta Goodrem has been inundated with criticism from her own fans after announcing her partnership with Victoria Racing Club ahead of the Melbourne Cup.

The singer shared the news with her Instagram posing next to a racehorse in a series of photos on Sunday.

“I am honored to continue my partnership with @FlemingtonVRC. Looking forward to being around the track for @LexusAustralia Melbourne Cup Day to soak up all the magic of the Carnival,” she wrote.

Delta Goodrem has been inundated with criticism from her own fans after announcing her partnership with Victoria Racing Club ahead of the Melbourne Cup. Pictured during the 2021 Melbourne Cup event

Fans were quick to share their thoughts, with one writing: “Disappointed Delta that you have a platform where you can use your voice to raise awareness of some atrocious practices in the racing industry.

‘Don’t you mind how these majestic horses are treated? How many horses will die this Cup?’

Another wrote: ‘Horse racing is not magic. It’s outright cruelty,” while someone else said, “The cruelest commodity in Australia. Horse racing.’

Fans were quick to share their thoughts, with one writing: ‘Disappointed Delta to have a platform where you can use your voice to raise awareness of some atrocious practices in the racing industry’

“Very disappointing, Delta,” agreed another. “Horse racing has an unacceptable level of poor animal welfare results. A cursory overview of what happened in previous headings would make that clear. I really hope you’ve thought this through carefully.’

Another commented: ‘Horse racing should be banned. Wonder if the little jockeys would like it if a human taller than her would spank them.”

Another wrote at length: ‘It certainly makes me sad when you endorse breeds, or rather happy to be paid to endorse animals.

“I am honored to continue my partnership with @FlemingtonVRC. Looking forward to being around the track for @LexusAustralia Melbourne Cup Day to soak up all the magic of the Carnival,” Delta wrote.

Let’s not forget that these horses are punished for amusement and sometimes put out on the track after being brutally pushed to the limit (behind canopies to keep the spectators in their drinks, because you know, priorities).

“You look beautiful and I believe you are better than this. I hope to see change in the future.’

It’s not the first time Delta has been criticized for its endorsement of horse racing.

It’s not the first time Delta has been criticized for its endorsement of horse racing

She came under fire after performing as part of the Melbourne Cup day coverage in 2020.

Some fans were confused, accusing the pop star of “supporting animal cruelty.”

One person tweeted, “Does Delta know how many horses were killed or died for this barbaric event?”

Another angrily burst in: ‘Takes the only gig she can get and supports animal cruelty. Well done, motherfucker.’