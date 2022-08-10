Delta Goodrem reveals ‘kindred spirit’ Olivia Newton-John convinced her to star in Grease TV series

Delta Goodrem fought back tears as she spoke about the death of her “kindred spirit” Olivia Newton John during an interview with Sunrise on Wednesday.

The iconic Grease star passed away peacefully on Monday at the age of 73 at her Southern California home, surrounded by her family and friends.

Delta, 37, was visibly emotional as she shared little-known details of their relationship, including the story of how Olivia encouraged her to star in the 2018 TV series based on her life.

Titled Olivia Newton-John: Hopelessly Devoted to You, Delta played the true story of a young Olivia who reluctantly rose to become a global superstar.

‘[When I got the role], the first person I called was Olivia. I said, what would Olivia do?” Delta told Sunrise co-hosts David Koch and Natalie Barr.

“I called her right away and said this was a conversation and I said, ‘I wish it was that great. I just love you so much I wish it were [perfect]’ said the Lost Without You singer.

Delta Goodrem, 37, (pictured) fought back tears as she spoke about the death of her ‘kindred spirit’ Olivia Newton John during an interview with Sunrise on Wednesday

The iconic Grease star passed away peacefully on Monday at the age of 73 at her Southern California home, surrounded by her family and friends. Olivia and Delta are pictured together in Hollywood in 2019

Delta said Olivia immediately encouraged her to join in and told her, “Of course you will. You do it!’

Elsewhere in her interview, Delta revealed that she was only seven years old when she first met Olivia.

Delta said she was on vacation with her mother in a New York cafe when her idol Olivia suddenly walked in.

Delta was visibly emotional as she shared little-known details of their relationship, including the story of how Olivia encouraged her to star in the 2018 TV series based on her life.

‘[When I got the role], the first person I called was Olivia. I said, what would Olivia do?” Delta told Sunrise co-hosts David Koch and Natalie Barr. Pictured: Delta Goodrem as Olivia

Delta said Olivia immediately encouraged her to join in and told her, “Of course you will. You do it!’ The couple is pictured in 2017

Olivia heard their Australian accents and walked over to Delta and her mother’s table to say hello.

“She spoke to my mother and said, ‘I hope to see you tomorrow,’ and the next day I walked all over New York looking for Olivia Newton-John,” Delta mused.

“I didn’t know we’d find each other and be kindred spirits.”

The pair bonded after their respective battles with cancer – Delta was diagnosed with Hodgkins lymphoma at age 18 and Olivia had been battling stage four metastatic breast cancer for years.

Delta and Olivia were close and recorded several songs together

Delta and Olivia were close and recorded several songs together.

The pair bonded after their respective battles with cancer – Delta was diagnosed with Hodgkins lymphoma at age 18, and Olivia had been battling stage four metastatic breast cancer for years.

On Tuesday, Delta shared a heartfelt Instagram tribute to her beloved “mentor and friend” Olivia, sharing photos of herself hugging the late singer and saying she was “like family” to her.

Olivia’s death was announced Monday by her husband John Easterling (left) on her social media pages

“I love you forever,” Delta wrote in her touching post. “The whole world will feel this heartbreak today because the whole world felt Olivia’s unparalleled light. A force for good. A force of nature. Strong and friendly.’

“My mentor, my friend, my inspiration, someone who always guided me… she was always there for me. Family to me.’

She added: “I don’t have all the words I would like to say today, but I hope everyone will join in to celebrate our beloved Olivia, her heart, soul, talent, courage, grace…I love forever you ❤️.’

“Dame Olivia Newton-John, 73, passed away peacefully this morning at her Southern California ranch surrounded by family and friends,” he wrote.

Olivia’s death was announced Monday by her husband John Easterling on her social media pages.

Easterling said his wife died at her Southern California home surrounded by family and friends.

“Dame Olivia Newton-John, 73, passed away peacefully this morning at her Southern California ranch surrounded by family and friends,” he wrote.

Olivia had been battling stage four metastatic breast cancer for years

“We ask everyone to respect the privacy of the family during this very difficult time.

Olivia has been a symbol of triumph and hope for sharing her journey with breast cancer for over 30 years.

“Her healing inspiration and pioneering experience in plant medicine continues with the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund, which is dedicated to researching plant medicine and cancer,” he added.

Olivia is survived by her 36-year-old daughter, Chloe Lattanzi, 36

The family asked for donations to her cancer organization, the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund, in lieu of flowers.

She is survived by her 36-year-old daughter, Chloe Lattanzi, 36.

The actress famously defeated breast cancer twice, but was diagnosed again in 2017.

She spent the last few years at home campaigning for animal rights and raising money online for her charity.

Olivia is most famous for her famous role as Sandy in the 1978 film Grease (pictured, Newton-John with Grease co-star John Travolta)

She was also a strong campaigner for the use of medical cannabis for treatment in Australia.

In a haunting interview with The Guardian in 2020, she said of the disease: ‘It’s been a part of my life for so long.

‘I felt something was not right. It’s worrying when it comes back, but I thought ‘I’ll get through it again”.

Olivia’s iconic transformation from sweet to sexy was recreated in costumes and tributes for years

When asked in other interviews how she fought the disease so bravely, she said, “I have and have a great life, so I have no complaints.

‘I really don’t. Everyone does something. We all have something to go through in life. This has been my challenge.’

Earlier this year, Olivia told Who magazine of how she tries to stay positive in the midst of her struggles: “I focus on the bright side of things, no matter the challenge.”

In light of her diagnosis, Olivia said at the time that she doesn’t focus on statistics or time limits.

“Positive thinking is so important for a healthy and happy life,” she said.