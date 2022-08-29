Delta Goodrem reveal the cosy sleeping arrangements with her bandmates on her US tour bus

<!–

She currently supports ’90s teen idols, the Backstreet Boys, on the North American leg of their DNA World Tour.

And Delta Goodrem has shared a sneak peek of the inside of her tour bus.

The Australian icon, 37, posted a photo of the very cozy sleeping arrangement with her bandmates, including her boyfriend Matthew Copley.

The photo showed the crew smiling as they posed in their tiny bunk beds.

Despite having access to a shower or laundry room to wash her clothes, the Born To Try singer says she enjoys every minute of life on the tour bus.

“From the depths of my film roll (crying emoji) tour bus authenticity,” she wrote in the caption.

No shower or washing machine of course, no wardrobe or gym or a place to sunbathe, or good food!!!

‘That means group laundry, watching workouts together and lying in the sun in a parking lot….. All my clothes in a bunk bed!

Madness, and I had SSSOOO LOVE LOVE every moment❤️ wanted to be on the bus instead of in hotels!!! ready to go again ha!’

The former Neighbors actress returned to Australia on August 14 after three months of touring with her rocker boyfriend Matthew.

Delta and Matthew confirmed they were dating in January 2018 after meeting on tour in late 2017.

Last Wednesday, Delta ran into her doppelganger on a trip to Myer in Sydney’s CBD.

On the ground floor of the beauty department of Myer, Delta, discovered a sculpture made of flowers in her statue

She posted a photo of herself next to the artwork on Instagram with the caption: “Lands in Australia…heard they have a flower show and I have the honor of being made from flowers.”

The Innocent Eyes singer continued: ‘Had to say hello! Happy to deal with [Miranda Kerr] in Myer. We can have fun when the shop is closed and everything comes alive like in the movie Mannequin ha.

‘Nice work’ [Keren Szabo], [Fleurs de Villes] and the whole team. Thank you for taking me in!’

On Friday night, Delta presided over celebrity arrivals at the Phantom of the Opera premiere in Sydney, before returning to the US on Saturday to support the Backstreet Boys as they continue their DNA world tour.