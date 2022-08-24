Delta Goodrem poses beside her own flower sculpture in Sydney department store

<!–

Delta Goodrem ran into her doppelganger on Wednesday during a trip to Myer in Sydney’s CBD.

On the ground floor of the beauty department, the Australian icon, 37, discovered a sculpture made of flowers in her likeness.

She posted a photo of herself next to the artwork on Instagram with the caption: “Lands in Australia…heard they have a flower show and I have the honor of being made of flowers.”

The singer continued: ‘Just had to say hello! Happy to deal with [Miranda Kerr] in Myer. We can have fun when the shop is closed and everything comes alive like in the movie Mannequin ha.

‘Nice job’ [Keren Szabo], [Fleurs de Villes] and the whole team. Thank you for taking me in!’

Delta was all smiles as she stood next to the statue, dressed in jeans and a purple and white sweater.

She paired the outfit with a denim baseball cap, white sneakers and a black bag – and slipped a pair of black sunglasses down the neck of her sweater.

The Innocent Eyes singer is currently touring the US with the Backstreet Boys.

She said the tour schedule — about five shows a week from April to September — was demanding, but she had developed coping strategies.

“I’m working hard to make sure we all stay very happy and stay true to the course,” she said.

‘I’m a Backstreet Boys girl too! The guys are incredible, and they’re just phenomenal on stage,” she gushed.

The Backstreet Boys are bringing their DNA World Tour to Australia in February 2023, having been postponed twice due to the Covid pandemic.