Delta Goodrem looks chic in a double-breasted white pantsuit

Delta Goodrem didn’t let the wet weather rain on its parade while attending an event at Sydney’s Double Bay.

The Born To Try singer, 37, kept her look ultra glamorous in a white double-breasted trouser suit as she stepped outside for the affair.

Delta paired the white Winona Australia trouser suit with a matching Bulgari bag and Tony Bianco heels.

She completed her look with a gold headband and gold earrings.

The former Neighbors star was in good spirits when a valet carried an umbrella for her on the way to a luxury car.

Delta took to Instagram to share her looks while saying she was at a Victorian Racing Carnival event in Sydney.

“Wonderful day with the VRC family celebrating the traditions, fashion and spirit that the Melbourne Cup Carnival represents,” she captioned the post.

It comes after Delta shared her cozy sleeping places while she was on tour.

The photo showed the crew smiling as they posed in their tiny bunk beds.

Despite not having access to a shower or laundry to wash her clothes, Delta says she enjoys every minute of life on the tour bus.

“From the depths of my film roll (crying emoji) tour bus authenticity,” she wrote in the caption.

No shower or washing machine of course, no wardrobe or gym or a place to sunbathe, or good food!!!

‘That means group laundry, watching workouts together and lying in the sun in a parking lot….. All my clothes in a bunk bed!

Delta Goodrem revealed her cozy sleeping arrangements with her bandmates and boyfriend Matthew Copley on her US tour bus, while touring with the Backstreet Boys

‘Insanity, and I had SSSOOO a lot of fun LOVE every moment I wanted to be on the bus instead of in hotels!!! ready to go again ha!’

Delta returned to Australia on August 14 after three months of touring with her rocker boyfriend Matthew.

The couple confirmed they were dating in January 2018 after meeting on tour in late 2017.