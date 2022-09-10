Delta Goodrem delivers outstanding performance of the national anthem at the AFL Semi Finals

<!–

Delta Goodrem had many fans talking after her outstanding performance in the AFL Semi-Final at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Friday.

“I sat down for God Save The Queen, but I stood up for Delta Goodrem. I’m not a total monster,” one fan tweeted.

Can we please let Delta always sing the national anthem from now on!? @AFL’ remarked briefly.

“One of the best renditions of the national anthem I’ve ever heard,” praised a third.

Another fan described Delta’s performance as “breathtaking,” while another wrote, “Delta’s anthem performance is about as good as you’ll ever see.”

Goodrem sent footy fans on a spin after her efforts to sing the national anthem, quickly making her a trending topic.

‘@DeltaGoodrem from golly!’ Collingwood’s Mason Cox wrote.

Former West Coast Eagles player Will Schofield wrote: “Just thinking about the performance of Delta’s national anthem is about as good as you’ll ever see. That was the spine tingling good.’

Brisbane coach Chris Fagan was also a big fan of Goodrem’s portrayal after asking his team on the bus ride home, ‘How good was Delta Goodrem!?’

A minute of silence for Queen Elizabeth in the @AFL tonight for the honor of singing the Australian National Anthem. Humiliated to be asked this morning to sing our national anthem with so many pic.twitter.com/PYMzlCi59c — Delta Goodrem (@DeltaGoodrem) September 9, 2022

Lions welfare manager Andrew Crowell wrote: ‘As good as we were last night, the 3 votes still go to @DeltaGoodrem.’

Taking to social media to share footage of her performance, Delta said she was humbled to be invited to sing the national anthem for many.

“A minute of silence for Queen Elizabeth at the @AFL for the honor of singing the Australian National Anthem,” she wrote.

It comes after Delta recently returned to Australia after three months abroad, supporting the Backstreet Boys on the North American leg of their tour.