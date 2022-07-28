Delta Goodrem commemorates Neighbours finale with emotional cover of iconic theme song

Delta Goodrem has commemorated the Neighbors finale with an emotional cover of the show’s iconic theme song.

The Innocent Eyes singer celebrated the long-running series Thursday by releasing an acoustic rendition of the iconic theme song, originally sung by Barry Crocker.

In the images shared to Instagram, Delta, 37, can be seen playing the memorable tune at a piano, while her boyfriend Matthew Copley accompanies her on guitar.

In the video, Delta wears a simple white T-shirt and red blazer, while partner Matt wears a classic black suit and red scarf.

The Born To Try hitmaker capped her portrayal with a heartfelt farewell to the show that kickstarted her career.

“Goodbye Neighbors,” she wrote. “The show has been with us all our lives, emotional today that it ends!”

She added: “Grateful for the memories and all it has given us.”

Delta played Nina Tucker in the beloved series from 2002 to 2003, before taking a hiatus after being diagnosed with her Hodgkin lymphoma.

She returned in 2004 and 2005 and even enjoyed a stint in 2015 for the show’s 30th anniversary.

Her character proved so beloved by fans that Delta scored a TV Week Logie in 2003 for The Most Popular New Female Talent.

Delta successfully used the series as a platform to launch her singing career in 2003 with her debut album Innocent Eyes, which spent a record 29 weeks at number one in Australia.

Delta appeared via video in the series finale, along with Margot Robbie, Jessie Spencer, Holly Valance and Natalie Imbruglia.

Ian Smith, who played Harold Bishop, Peter O’Brien (Shane Ramsay), Natalie Bassingthwaighte (Izzy Hoyland) and Guy Pearce (Mike Young), also starred in the iconic swan song.

They were joined by Daniel MacPherson, (Joel Samuels), Mark Little (Joe Mangel), Paul Keane (Des Clarke) and of course Kylie Minogue and Jason Donovan, who played Charlene and Scott Robinson.