Delta Goodrem appears in new trailer for Luxe Listings Sydney

Delta Goodrem is on the hunt for a dream home and Luxe Listings Sydney has seized the opportunity to introduce her to their killer world.

The Australian pop legend, 37, appeared in the latest trailer for the show’s third season, which was released Tuesday.

Real estate agents Gavin Rubinstein and Simon Chen are betting ‘a lot of money’ to see which of them can deliver Delta her new home in Sydney first.

The Innocent Eyes star is looking for something bigger than her current two-bedroom apartment worth $4.85 million.

It also looks like fans can look forward to hearing more music from the millionaire singer-songwriter.

She asked the celebrity agents in an earlier trailer, “What if you come across a little space where I can make the new record?”

Delta sold her first apartment, a four-bedroom apartment in Woolloomooloo in Sydney, for $1.3 million and sold it in 2014 for $1.7 million after living there for 14 years.

The star ended her long-term collaboration with the hit series The Voice last year.

She is currently on a much needed hiatus after ending her US tour with the Backstreet Boys last month.

Delta said the tour schedule — about five shows a week from April to September — was demanding, but she had developed coping strategies.

“I’m working hard to make sure we all stay very happy and stay true to the course,” she said.

‘I’m a Backstreet Boys girl too! The guys were incredible, and they’re just phenomenal on stage,” she gushed.

The music superstar isn’t the only new person to appear on Luxe Listings this year.

Gavin, Simon and D’Leanne Lewis will be joined by brand new real estate agent Monika Tu.

The new season of Luxe Listings Sydney will premiere on Prime Video on April 1.