Delta Airline pilots to receive a hefty 34% raise amid fears of ticket price surge

Delta Airline pilots can expect a hefty 34 percent pay rise over the next three years amid fears that the push for better pay and benefits will be felt by customers through higher ticket prices.

According to estimates by a website that prepares pilots for interviewsDelta Air Lines pilot pay ranges from $66,853.80 per year for a new first officer to $257,657.40 per year for a senior captain.

That pay increase could mean the equivalent of $89,584.10 for new first officers and $345,260.92 from 2022-2025.

Pilots have shown their bargaining power, while the short-staffed industry is starting to see an explosion in demand for travel following the lull of recent years due to the pandemic.

If approved by Delta pilots, the deal is widely expected to serve as a benchmark for contract negotiations at rivals United Airlines and American Airlines.

Delta pilots will receive an 18 percent raise on the date their contract is signed, followed by three additional pay raises over subsequent years, according to a contract reviewed by Reuters.

A clause in the proposed agreement also guarantees that Delta pilots will see at least 1 percent more than rivals at American Airlines and United Airlines.

Asked about the salary increase by Dailymail.com, the airline said they were happy to reach an agreement, but remained tight-lipped about the impact it could have on customers going forward.

“We are pleased to have reached an agreement in principle for a new pilot contract, one that recognizes our pilots’ contribution to Delta’s success,” they said.

“We appreciate the work of the negotiating teams and the mediator to reach this agreement in principle.”

When approached again for more information about ticket prices, the airline insisted they would not release any further information on the matter.

Any increase in their labor costs is expected to be passed on to customers via higher ticket prices, Reuters reported.

The hefty wage increases are expected to further exacerbate cost pressures for carriers, just as concerns about a recession in the US are fueling concerns about consumer spending.

While ticket sales remain strong, investors fear demand for travel could fall, making it more difficult for a debt-laden industry to rebuild its balance sheet.

They fear airlines will be forced to borrow even more money to fund operations.

A battle between carriers to recruit staff and capitalize on growing consumer demand has increased pilots’ bargaining power.

Airlines return to profit after a severe downturn during the pandemic, but inflation has raised pilots’ expectations for pay increases

With the industry returning to profitability, pilots claim airlines can pay them more to cover their higher living costs.

Airlines have so far relied on strong demand and higher fares to ease inflationary pressures.

Airlines and pilot unions have struggled this year to agree on new contracts, and the rhetoric has often become heated.

A severe downturn during the pandemic has turned for airlines, but inflation has raised pilots’ expectations for pay increases, while airlines are under pressure to contain rising costs.

Battered by the pandemic and a struggling recovery that they say leaves them often overworked and exhausted, pilots have been waiting for better deals that offer improvements in things like schedules and holidays, as well as pay.

Airlines struggle to hire and train pilots, while short-staffed regional airlines are negotiating huge wage increases – factors that have also played a role in the new dynamic.

Union leaders at the Allied Pilots Association, which represents pilots at American, last month rejected a proposal that would have raised wages by about 20 percent over two years because it failed to adequately address pilots’ concerns about quality of life and unreliable schedules. .

United pilots also rejected a tentative deal that would have raised wages by nearly 15 percent over 18 months.

The proposed agreement at Delta marks progress in a negotiation that had become tense, and the airline offers richer pay raises than what rivals have put on the table to date.

The proposal includes lump sum payments for a portion of their earnings from 2020 through 2022.

“There are numerous other improvements in work rules, pay and benefits that have been secured over the past three and a half years of negotiations,” negotiators told pilots in a message Friday evening.

“Important: There are no concessions in this agreement.”

The proposed deal also provides for 10 weeks of paid maternity leave, two weeks of paid parental leave and reduced health insurance premiums.

Delta’s negotiations began in 2019 and progressed to federal mediation in 2020 before being interrupted by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Delta pilots voted overwhelmingly in late October to authorize union leaders to call a strike if they saw fit – a vote that was largely symbolic but reflected pilots’ frustration at what they saw as stalled progress.