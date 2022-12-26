Delta Air Lines plane from Atlanta makes emergency landing in Nashville due to engine failure

A Delta Air Lines flight from Atlanta to San Francisco was forced to make an emergency landing in Nashville Monday morning due to engine trouble, as holiday travel chaos continues.

The flight with 185 passengers and six crew members on board landed after the pilot received an engine notification less than an hour after takeoff, a Delta spokesperson told DailyMail.com.

The crew decided to land at Nashville International Airport as a precaution. No one was injured on the flight and the plane landed without incident. The passengers waited there for more than three hours for another plane.

Travel chaos has plagued the US over the holiday weekend as a catastrophic storm hit, killing at least 55 people across the US and Canada.

On Monday, more than 2,519 flights in the US were canceled and another 4,309 were delayed, according to Flight Aware.

The flight was traveling to San Francisco from Atlanta when the crew received the engine notification (file image)

On board were about 185 passengers and six crew members. The passengers were dropped off at Nashville International Airport and were delayed for more than three hours while they waited for another plane.

A passenger on the San Francisco-bound flight called the incident “disconcerting.”

“Just lost an engine on a @Delta flight from Atlanta,” Mark Katches wrote on Twitter. I haven’t even had my coffee yet.

The Delta flight added to the chaotic list of problems for travelers trying to be with loved ones on vacation.

Tens of thousands of Americans have been affected over the past week after a nationwide ‘bomb cyclone’-type blizzard grounded flights and closed runways.

Passengers have been forced to sleep on the floor as some airports closed their runways “indefinitely”, including in Seattle-Tacoma, where a storm hit on December 23.

Thousands of people were stranded inside the airport on Friday and all nearby hotels are full. The airport runways reopened the same day.

Photos showed travelers with blankets sleeping on chairs and other open areas.

On Christmas Day, 4,937 flights were canceled and 16,859 delayed.

Southwest had the most canceled flights Monday with 1,253. The airports with the most delays are in Atlanta, Denver and Baltimore.

Seattle-Tacoma International Airport closed all of its runways and all flights canceled due to freezing rain on Friday

The storm has caused the cancellation of thousands of flights across the country and has ruined Christmas for many Americans

Passengers forced to sleep on the floor at Seattle airport after runways were closed

People were seen sleeping on the ground at the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport

Some travelers decided to avoid long delays and flight cancellations and took matters into their own hands.

Bridget Schuster, Greg Henry, Abby Radcliffe and Shobi Maynard were stranded at the Tampa, Florida airport on December 22 after their return flight to Cleveland, Ohio was cancelled.

The four, who appeared to be in their 20s, bonded after first meeting at the airport and decided to drive about 20 hours to Ohio rather than wait for the earliest flight on Christmas Eve.

They shared their adventure on TikTok, racking up millions of views as they traveled through gas stations and rest stops, blizzards and downpours, before arriving home.

Greg Henry, Abby Radcliffe, Shobi Maynard and Bridget Schuster drove 20 hours from Tampa to Cleveland to get home for Christmas after their flight was canceled on December 22.

The only stops they made were for gas, food, and for people to use the bathroom. Above, snow angels two hours from the end of the trip.

A rolling winter storm continues to engulf much of the United States, bringing record low temperatures to 200 million Americans, blinding blizzards, freezing rain and flooding.

The storm that arrived last week stretched from the Great Lakes near Canada to the Rio Grande River along the border with Mexico.

In response to the inclement weather, President Joe Biden said: ‘This is a really serious weather alert. Please take this storm very seriously.

The NWS warned: “In some areas, being outdoors could lead to frostbite within minutes.”

Residents and travelers in the western US, including central California, can expect the storm to continue through Wednesday as a cyclone and cold front move inland.

Meanwhile, in Buffalo, another 36 inches of snow is forecast through Tuesday.

The city has been hit by the bomb cyclone and the National Guard has been deployed to help with the rescue efforts. As of Monday afternoon, at least 27 people in upstate New York had died as a result of the storm.