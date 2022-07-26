Delivr app: UberEats, Deliveroo competitor collapses, 200 jobs lost as Ballarat start-up goes under

Australia’s rival to international food delivery giants UberEats and Deliveroo has collapsed, leaving up to 200 workers out of work.

Delivr – founded in 2017 in Ballarat, Victoria – notified Australian corporate regulator ASIC that it had appointed liquidators on 20 July.

At its peak, the company employed 200 delivery drivers and had 18,000 customers, but despite the massive growth in food delivery during the lockdowns, it was unable to generate enough income to survive.

The start-up was founded by university student Alex Power, who came from South Africa to study mining engineering and found that regional areas in Australia were understaffed by the major food delivery players.

Delivr grew rapidly over the lockdowns and developed partnerships with restaurant chains Grill’d and Schnitz, but the ‘last 10 months have been difficult’

Starting out in his Ballarat area, Mr. Power formed partnerships with chains such as Grill’d, La Porchetta and Schnitz and expanded the start-up.

As of 2017, the company has made approximately $6 million in sales.

Mr Power attributed the company’s collapse to driver shortages that “raised our cost per delivery through the roof as we competed with the giants for the driver public”.

As a result, the company offered $100 sign bonuses to drivers in June of this year.

In a statement to Smart Company, Mr. Power that increased interest rates pushing up mortgages had also put pressure on households and, as a result, “sales failed,” making Delivr “unsustainable” to continue as a business.

Mr Power has also confirmed that he is the only person directly employed by Delivr, with customer support staff and drivers working on a contract basis.

He said the larger international food delivery companies had enough capital behind them to continue operating despite “incredibly” difficult market conditions.

In 2022, grocery delivery startups Quicko and SEND closed their doors, while competitor Milkrun dropped its 10-minute delivery guarantee due to driver shortages and rising costs.