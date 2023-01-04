Deliveryman leaves 22lb package on sleeping Swedish BABY

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

A delivery boy left a 22lb package of Hello Fresh groceries on a Swedish baby who was sleeping alone outside in a pram.

The woman left her sleeping baby in a pram outside her home in Sweden and found a large cardboard Hello Fresh box on top of the baby.

In Scandinavian countries, it is common practice to let your child sleep outside in a stroller, even in cold weather, as they believe it benefits the health of the child. However, there is little evidence to support this claim.

The Times reported the mother said in an Instagram post: “Congratulations! You crushed a sleeping baby in his stroller with a 10 kg package and you are not ashamed. Thank goodness the baby is okay! Never again!’

Woman left her sleeping baby in a pram outside her home in Sweden and found a large cardboard Hello Fresh box on top of the baby

Social media blogger Camilla Gervide drew attention to the situation on her website, Bloggbevakning, saying the mother called the company responsible – Gordon Delivery.

It was said that the mother was initially offered 250 Swedish kronor, equivalent to £20, as compensation.

Mikael Sahlsten, a spokesperson for the company, told Aftonbladet newspaper that the driver wanted to leave the package in a dry place and therefore thought the stroller would be more suitable.

He added that the driver had not seen the sleeping baby and was “deeply sorry” for the situation. The delivery man then went back to the house to apologize and brought the mother flowers and chocolate.

The mother wrote in another Instagram post that she had received two free deliveries as a result of the incident and that the driver had been “almost in tears” at her door.