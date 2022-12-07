Delivery man, 24, charged with murder ‘laughed when he said he killed her’

A delivery man laughed and joked when he said he killed a millionaire in her home, a court heard.

Mohammed El-Abboud, 24, was living in the home of victim Louise Kam after his friend, 28-year-old chef Kusai Al-Jundi, promised to buy the property in a £6 million deal.

Ms Kam, 71, drove her BMW to her home in Gallants Farm Road, East Barnet, thinking a solicitor would be there to finalize arrangements with the couple on July 26 last year, but she would never leave the house. with life.

The two men strangled her and dumped her body in a bin that was found outside Al-Jundi’s house three days later, the Old Bailey has learned.

Maria Amariucai, pictured, said she was at the house in Gallants Farm Road, East Barnet when Louise Kam arrived in her BMW on July 26, 2021. Later that day, when 24-year-old Mohammed El-Abboud was driving back to Coventry, the Old Bailey heard him say ‘he really couldn’t believe he had killed that lady’

Louise Kam, pictured, was killed on July 26, 2021 after a meeting with Kusai Al-Jundi and Mohammed El Abboud, who deny her murder, the court has heard

El-Abboud met his compatriot Maria Amariucai when they worked in a warehouse in Coventry and she came to visit him in London when he was staying at Mrs Kam’s house.

Shielded from the view of the two defendants by a velvet curtain, Ms Amariucai said Al-Jundi fell in love with her and wanted to marry her, though she insisted they did not become romantically involved.

“He said he loved me and would like to meet me,” he told the court.

In fact, Al-Jundi was already married with children.

Ms Amariucai said she came to London to visit the two men about five times and that El-Abboud drove her in a gray Audi TT that Al-Jundi took from another woman.

Al-Jundi sent her messages describing her as ‘his Queen’ and she called him ‘my King’ and ‘baby’ in messages which he returned full of loving hearts.

The aspiring model said Al-Jundi was very jealous and became furious when she thought other men were staring at her at the restaurant where she worked.

Ms Amariucai told the court that El-Abboud told her it “had to do with a business deal between the Chinese woman and Kusai.”

He also grabbed her arm when she said she was auditioning to work as a model.

Ms Amariucai was staying at the house on Gallants Farm Road when Ms Kam drove up to the house in her BMW on July 26 and parked in the driveway.

Ms. Kam was in the house with El-Abboud for 27 minutes before Al-Jundi arrived.

Ms. Amariucai said she did not speak to Ms. Kam because she was in another room, but she did see her sitting on the sofa and the two men talking in the kitchen.

Al-Jundi was in the house for 19 minutes before taking Ms Amariucai shopping for a generous gift from a jeweler on Willesden High Road for £580.

Later that day, El-Abboud took her back to Coventry and they had a conversation after a meal in a chicken shop.

“He said that he really couldn’t believe that he had killed that lady,” Ms. Amariucai told the jury.

She said El-Abboud did not say how he killed Ms. Kam.

He then joked. It was a silly joke,” she recalled.

In his police statement he said that he laughed and said: ‘Do you want me to kill you too?’

Ms Amariucai told the Old Bailey that El-Abboud said she had to return to London to “clean house”.

She said Al-Jundi claimed Ms Kam owed him £2 million and told El-Abboud to kill her and they would share the money.

“He told me it had to do with a business deal between the Chinese woman and Kusai,” he told the jury.

He said that he (El-Abboud) had taken her from behind.

He said that Kusai told him to kill the Chinese woman. Kusai was going to give him a part of the money.

Ms Amariucai added: “He was scared and said something could happen to him.”

El-Abboud later said that he needed to return to London to “clean house”.

Kusai called her later and asked her to confirm that she was out shopping for jewelry the day Ms. Kam disappeared.

Ms Amariucai said in her statement that El-Abboud told her he wanted a share of the £2m “to get back on his feet”.

He told her, ‘I’m literally going to go and give all this money to my mom and I really don’t care what’s going on with me, with my life, I just want my mom to be okay.’

El-Abboud took Mrs Amariucai to Coventry where she worked on this Audi TT.

Al-Jundi worked at the Yasmeen Shamin restaurant in Willesden and the Romanian El-Abboud made deliveries.

The court heard Al-Jundi tell another woman that he would give her £57,000 for her Audi TT and a Toyota Rav 4.

He had also declared his undying love for Anna Reich, who was in her sixties, but once the cars were delivered to her, she never saw a penny of his money.

Al-Jundi had promised Ms Kam that he would buy the house on Gallants Farm Road along with three flats and a shop she owned on Willesden High Road in the multi-million dollar deal.

He told Ms Kam that he was endorsed by Ms Reich, and tried to trick Ms Reich into attending meetings by pretending he needed her to help translate, the court has heard.

El-Abboud, whose last address was Gallants Farm Road, Barnet, and Kusai Al-Jundi, of Harrow, deny the murder of Ms Kam.

The trial continues.