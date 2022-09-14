Delilah Belle Hamlin rocks a tan sports bra over a white button-down at the Puma fashion show in NYC

<!–

Delilah Belle Hamlin kept it sporty chic in a brown sports bra over a white button-down while attending Puma’s New York Fashion Week show in the Big Apple on Tuesday.

While attending the event, held on a space in midtown Manhattan that it said would be “transformed” by light, the 24-year-old model exuded confidence as he rocked a red crossbody bag and purple leggings with black racing stripes down the sides.

She paired her athletic attire with a pair of oversized sunglasses, silver sneakers and light brown hair in two sleek braids.

At the event, she sat in the front row next to TikTok star Tinx, who has more than 1.5 million followers on the video sharing app.

The content creator (born Christina Najjar), 31, wore a cropped white top with green straps and a matching tennis skirt.

Over the weekend, Delilah attended the PRISCAVera show with Lisa Rinna from her parents’ Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and actor Harry Hamlin.

At the fashion show, held at Scott Studio 99, Delilah wore a cropped semi-sheer T-shirt, a matching mini skirt and thigh-high black boots.

She wore her new reddish locks in an elegant ponytail and a glamorous makeup look, including a nude matte lipstick.

Her mother, 59, stunned in a form-fitting white dress, while her father, 70, cut a neat figure in a gray blazer and black trousers.

