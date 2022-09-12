Delilah Belle Hamlin, Devon Windsor, and Coco Rocha arrive at the Puppets & Puppets fashion show

<!–

New York Fashion Week is in full swing, with three top models – Delilah Belle Hamlin, Devon Windsor and Coco Rocha all arriving at the Puppets & Puppets show.

Hamlin, 24, Windsor, 28, and Rocha, 34, were spotted at the Puppets & Puppets show in the Tribeca area of ​​New York City.

They all rocked stylish ensembles as they arrived at the event as part of the New York Fashion Week lineup.

Hamlin stepped out in an off-the-shoulder pink dress that fell below her knees, along with stylish pink sunglasses.

She had her hair pulled back and adorned with a pair of gold heart earrings for the event.

She completed her look with white platform boots with a medium brown handbag for the event.

Devon opted for a royal blue off-the-shoulder sweater dress, complemented by a full turtleneck sweater with some sweater patterns.

She wore gold earrings with her blond locks parted in the middle, with a black purse under her arm.

The blonde bombshell completed her look with a pair of black thigh-high boots for the event.

Coco Rocha opted for a unique brown plaid crop top that exposed her toned midriff for the event.

She also had her hair pulled back while opting for stylish black pants when she attended the NYFW event.

The model completed her look with sturdy black dress shoes.

Rocha also took a second look at the event, a lime green off-the-shoulder dress that fell to her calves.

She completed her look from the second event with a pair of nude heels.

New York Fashion Week runs through Wednesday, September 14.

